SEASIDE — Lindsey Morrison said she was inspired by an old friend to feed the city’s most vulnerable residents.
“I started it myself, but I was prompted by a friend,” she said. “Not everyone gets this, but I’m going to tell you. At the end of April, a friend came to me and said, ‘You need to feed the homeless.’ She said, ‘People say they care about the homeless. But in the next breath, they say, ‘Well, why can’t they help themselves?’ She said, ‘Go to the churches, and get volunteers. And I want you to call it Nourish.’”
Morrison’s conversation was a mystical experience. Her friend had been dead for three years.
“I’ve heard of people having that experience,” she said. “But if you told me about it, I wouldn’t have believed it. And that was my first response: Nobody’s going to believe it.”
Morrison, a former interior decorator in Lake Oswego, moved to Seaside with her husband, Steve, five years ago. They always carried pet food in their car and donated it to homeless people with pets.
“We thought we were doing our part,” she said. “But my friend told me: ‘No, you have to feed the people.’”
Dave Stimac, the manager of the food program at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, took Morrison under his wing.
Diane Higgins, from the Calvary Episcopal Church, provided volunteer services and a voice from the pulpit.
Along the way, Morrison assembled a board of directors, including Seaside’s broadcaster and restaurateur John Chapman, who serves as the president; City Councilor Tita Montero, who serves as the the secretary; and Amy Fox, the treasurer. Denise Duhachek and Osarch Orak, the director of Filling Empty Bellies in Astoria, are voting members.
Morrison searched without luck for a commercial kitchen. “I went to every possible place that people suggested,” she said. “We’re still looking.”
For now, she and neighbors prepare food in their own homes. Ken Zittenfield, a chef who lives near the Mill Ponds, prepares dinners on Monday nights, including an entree, dessert and a side dish. He is funded by his landlords, Cliff Lachman and Robert Lee Walters. Duhachek cooks on Wednesdays and serves as well.
Cathy Churm, Zoe Diamasis and Jeanette Felix prepare Friday night crock pot meals. Betty Moquin helps prepare meals. Other volunteers bake or provide beverages.
“I especially need to mention my husband, Steve, who has supported me in every way possible,” Morrison said. “He goes out to serve, helps with meal prep and transport, donated clothing ... I truly could not do this if he was not supportive.”
Nourish Those in Need serves about 40 meals a day six days a week, distributed by volunteers to Mill Ponds homeless RV and tent campsite off Alder Mill Avenue.
Volunteers bring food to the campsite at 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. They rarely have leftovers, she said, although sometimes there isn’t enough.
Morrison has developed friendships with many at the camp, and celebrates the success stories of those who find jobs or permanent housing.
With 13 volunteers, Morrison would like to double that.
For her holiday wish list, a commercial kitchen “would be great,” she added.