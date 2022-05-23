Shannon Berry, an emergency physician at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, didn’t think she could be a doctor.
She was fascinated with physics and astronomy but realized in college that those fields weren’t very social. As a scientist, she wanted to work with human beings rather than in a lab.
At the University of Washington, she applied to the college’s nursing school, nurse practitioner school and medical school at the same time, believing the last one was out of reach.
“I just had a lot of self-doubt,” Berry recalled.
She got accepted to all three programs.
After UW, Berry had a residency in emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, which now employs her at Columbia Memorial. She joined the small critical access hospital in 2017, commuting from southeast Portland until she and her husband moved to Astoria in 2019.
Berry is also the medical director at Medix Ambulance Service, where she oversees personnel education, reviews medical cases and develops protocols.
Before medical school, she wanted to be an obstetrician-gynecologist. Her goal was to open a birthing center.
But the emergency room, the diversity of patients and their conditions, called to her.
“I grew up pretty poor and without health insurance,” she said, “and so it really meant a lot to me to be able to treat people from all walks of life regardless of their ability to pay.”
In the emergency room, Columbia Memorial does minor procedures — repairing lacerations, reducing fractures, administering local anesthesia and sedating patients who, for example, need to be cardioverted to restore their normal heartbeat. More complex procedures often happen outside the area.
Berry assesses acute injuries, such as broken bones and flesh wounds, and chronic conditions like diabetic and hypertensive emergencies. “You have to know a little bit about everything,” she said.
Even without a pandemic adding strain on hospital staff, ERs confront complex social issues that seem to take up ever more staff time and resources.
Berry and her colleagues see a lot of people who are homeless, high on drugs or having a mental health crisis, who seek a counselor or evaluation. Some people need help refilling medications, finding a primary care provider or otherwise navigating the health care system.
People toward the end of life — those who can’t care for themselves at home and have no one to watch over them — often don’t know where else to turn. There’s nothing imminently wrong with them, but they live with the threat of something happening — a fall, an inability to feed themselves or get to the bathroom — after they’re discharged.
Berry worries about them when they leave.
“I do my best to address these issues, and a lot of times I just feel ineffective and kind of helpless, and wanting to help, but I just can’t because of the constraints of the health care system,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Berry loves her job — the collaborative environment, the team approach, the interactions with her patients. “It requires a lot of flexibility and problem-solving, and those are skills that really call to me, that make the job very engaging,” she said.
The job is most satisfying when a patient shows up with a problem that is purely medical, “and you’re like, ‘OK. I’m a doctor. I know the pathology of that problem. I can fix it.’ You fix it. You get them to where they need to go, or you get them that follow-up or the medication they need, and it just makes you feel satisfied,” she said, “like, ‘I’ve done a good job.’”
Originally from Virginia, Berry is a world traveler, food tourist and “Northwest action figure-type,” she said — a skier, hiker, biker and outdoor enthusiast. "Not interested in surfing because of all the surf injuries I see,” she said.
She also plays soccer, and finds herself wondering why there isn’t a women’s soccer league on the North Coast. “I’m thinking of trying to figure out if we can make that happen," she said.