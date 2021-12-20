Shyra Merila, the clinical operations officer at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, has had three promotions in the past five years. In her current role, she oversees the agency’s internal departments and supports the staff.
When she was first hired, as a supervisor and therapist, she looked after the well-being of children and families. For a time, many of the children in Clatsop County who most needed help found themselves in Merila’s presence.
These are the kids whose parents are often high on drugs or alcohol, kids who don’t know when they’re going to eat next. The ones whose parents are jobless, or even homeless; perhaps their family is sleeping on another family’s couch. And there are the children who have been sexually abused, including those who have been trafficked.
“It can be really hard to compartmentalize the experiences of young children who have seen just a lot of hardship in their lives,” Merila said. “And it was hard for me to carry around those stories.”
The field of social work tends to have a high burnout rate. Behavioral health care can involve listening to people’s pain in back-to-back sessions, sometimes eight in a day.
It is also a profession where it is possible to see how the “isms” — racism, sexism, classism, ageism, ablism and so on — shape the individual.
“It’s really important that, while we are doing therapeutic work with folks and helping them to process through whatever it is they need to process through, that we’re also simultaneously looking at the ways that our society has created these problems,” Merila said.
Even well-intentioned health care providers, she said, can pressure their clients to over-own their traumatic experiences and position in the world, to make them feel there’s something basically wrong with them. Through her work at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment contractor, Merila said she wants to help change this “bootstrap ideology.”
Merila loves her job. But when she was younger, social work wasn’t the profession she imagined herself going into.
In the early 2000s, Merila was all over The Astorian’s sports coverage as a track and volleyball star at Astoria High School.
After she did her her undergraduate work — initially at Eastern Oregon University, where she played volleyball, before finishing at Humboldt State University in Northern California — she returned to Astoria and coached track, volleyball and seventh-grade girls basketball.
“I really didn’t know anything about basketball. I just got thrown into coaching. But it’s not hard when (the students) don’t know what they’re supposed to be doing, either,” she said with a laugh.
To this day, Merila holds the high school squat record — 225 pounds — for her body weight class (below 130 pounds), according to principal Lynn Jackson.
Asked what a profile about her would be incomplete without, Merila remembered a time in high school when she ran the 4x100-meter relay. She had reached the second leg and realized that she’d left the baton at the starting line.
“That was probably one of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” she said.
She wondered if Jackson tells that story to athletes when they’re having a bad day.
No, Jackson said in an email, “but it does provide me with a very fond memory.”