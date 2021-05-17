Paula Steinweg’s workdays with the Jewell School District include a little bit of everything.
Truly, everything.
During the 20 years she has worked for the district, she’s filled a number of roles and earned the nickname “mother hen.” For now, she drives school buses, works in classrooms with students as an education assistant and is the school librarian.
She also coordinates a biannual trip to Washington, D.C., for middle school students, working on the curriculum and travel plans as well as helping with fundraising. For many years, she has led the Nehalem Valley 4H club and volunteered in support of other youth projects.
“It keeps me out of trouble,” she joked.
Steinweg was recently the recipient of the state’s first award for education support professionals in Oregon, recognition for her work that came with a plaque and a $5,000 check.
The award is connected to state legislation passed in 2019 that directed the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Department of Education to design and implement a program to honor the state’s education support professionals.
To qualify for the award, the employee nominated needed to demonstrate that they excelled in their field, showed leadership and innovation and collaborated with colleagues, students and families “to create a school culture of respect and success” among other accomplishments.
Steinweg represents all of these things, Barry Pack, the director of the Oregon Lottery, said in a statement.
“Dedicated professionals like Paula are the heart and soul of school districts across the state,” he said.
"Paula is not afraid to try, fail and try again, especially when the success of a student is on the line," Jon Wood, the Jewell School principal, said in a statement.
The award — announced during a staff meeting at Jewell School this month — was a surprise to Steinweg. State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, and Colt Gill, the director of the Department of Education, joined virtually via Zoom to make the announcement.
It was a shock and an honor, Steinweg said. But, she added, she has never expected or needed this type of validation or acknowledgement.
“It’s just what I do,” she said. “I just love doing things with the kids. … All the stuff that I do for the kids is not because I want to be recognized for it.”
Steinweg is a former waitress. She initially applied for a job as an educational assistant at Jewell School to be able to spend more time with her children and, in general, to build up something “a little more” for herself.
She has spent much of her life in Jewell and feels it’s important for students in the tiny, rural community to be able to access a variety of experiences, to be exposed to different places and different types of activities — and she wants to be a part of making that happen for them.
Still, Steinweg said, she does think it’s important to honor school district staff who aren’t teachers. Education assistants go into classrooms and help keep kids on track and fill a variety of other important roles.
“To recognize us, that’s great,” she said.