For Ada Gutierrez, a busy schedule has become the norm.
When she wanted to pursue a career as a maritime engineer, Gutierrez decided to join the Tongue Point Job Corps Center’s seamanship program while still in high school.
For Ada Gutierrez, a busy schedule has become the norm.
When she wanted to pursue a career as a maritime engineer, Gutierrez decided to join the Tongue Point Job Corps Center’s seamanship program while still in high school.
But after her mother had to stop working because of an injury, Gutierrez also picked up night shifts at Pacific Seafood.
“It was honestly very hard,” she said. “It got to the point where I was working at night and sleeping throughout the day that I didn’t have time to finish my schoolwork for seamanship.”
Working nights to help support her family almost led to getting kicked out of the trade program, she said. So in order to stay enrolled, she switched over to the GED program at Clatsop Community College.
Despite numerous challenges, she persisted in pursuing her dream job.
Gutierrez, who was born and raised in Astoria, credits Northwest Oregon Works and the Oregon Youth Development Division for helping with rent assistance and supplying her with a laptop, which allowed her to stay on track throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
After graduating from the trade program earlier this year, she was fully prepared to dive into the maritime industry. But a scholarship opportunity in the nursing program at the college was a prospect she could not turn down, so Gutierrez is now pursuing a degree in nursing, too.
Although her goals of being an engineer remain intact, she plans to have the option of doing both nursing and engineering on vessels in the future.
Gutierrez’s interest in the maritime industry was sparked when she heard a friend talking about the Columbia River Bar Pilots.
“At first it was like, OK, whatever,” she said, “until I really started listening and I really got interested in the maritime industry.”
The feeling of being on the water, she said, is therapeutic and peaceful. The combination of mental and physical challenges as a maritime engineer also appealed to her.
“I immediately fell in love with engineering,” she said.
Although maritime engineering is a male-dominated field, Gutierrez, like she does with all tasks, embraces the challenge.
“It definitely is, it for sure is (tough), but it’s very empowering to be one of the few,” she said.
Reporter
Ethan Myers is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him 509-638-9863 or emyers@dailyastorian.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.