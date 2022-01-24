Sitting behind the wheel of his car, a pair of blue fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror, Simon Caron delivers his daily talks on macroeconomics.
Caron works in retail sales at an Astoria lumberyard and has no formal education in economics.
What started as trying to understand the financial collapse that led to the Great Recession in 2007 became a hobby and grew into an obsession.
Since launching his YouTube channel — Uneducated Economist — in 2017, he has gained more than 84,000 subscribers.
Caron said he started the channel after someone suggested he share his knowledge online. He never expected to have a large following. He certainly did not expect the videos to change his life.
"I was really just looking for a place to kind of pour my thoughts out and maybe keep track of them like a journal or something like that," Caron said.
As he talked more about lumber and building supply, he caught the attention of real estate agents, contractors and others with industry ties.
His audience continued to grow slowly until he came across another economics YouTuber, George Gammon. Caron said he formed a relationship with Gammon after recommending his channel to his subscribers.
While Gammon's channel was new at the time, it grew to an audience of 342,000 subscribers. And after Gammon had Caron on his show, Caron's subscribers soared.
Caron was stunned to find himself onstage at an economics conference hosted by Gammon in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was invited to speak along with others including Ron Paul, a former Republican congressman and presidential candidate from Texas who has libertarian views, and Robert Kiyosaki, an author of popular personal finance books.
Caron said he had been following some of the speakers years before starting his channel.
"I'm like, how the world did I end up here?" he said.
Caron's quest to understand macroeconomics and explain it to others in layman's terms grew out of years of his own financial struggle.
He graduated from Knappa High School in 1995 and has spent most of his career working in construction and retail in the lumber and building supply industry.
Caron bought a house in 2007 after his wife became pregnant with their first child. While he had heard about the possibility of a financial collapse, he did not think it would affect him.
By the end of the Great Recession, Caron had trouble finding work and bills started piling up. His home later fell into foreclosure.
Financial stress continued to haunt him for years, but he sought to learn about the sources of the economic struggles he shared with so many others.
When he started earning money off advertising revenue on his YouTube videos, he was able to finally pay off all of his debts.
Just as he found himself in the position where money was not an issue, he was notified last year that he and his family would have to move out of the home they were renting.
With increasing home prices on the North Coast, buying seemed unattainable. But Caron could not find another rental for his family that would accept his dog.
He thought about leaving the area, but he managed to buy a home in Knappa late last year.
Caron credits the success of his YouTube channel.
"It's like my whole life has changed," he said.