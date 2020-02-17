A local chiropractor looks to help people live their best lives by teaching them to be more engaged with their body and mind.
Bradley Foster has been practicing for nearly 20 years. He and his wife moved to Astoria last summer after she accepted a job at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
They had spent about 18 years living in Chico and Paradise, California, but they left after the Camp Fire, which destroyed much of the area in 2018.
Foster had a clinic in Chico. He recently opened his new practice in Designing Health in Astoria.
Foster specializes in family practice and sports medicine and spent a lot of his career working with professional athletes. However, he eventually learned he gets more satisfaction from working with everyday people.
“I had this epiphany ... if I could help someone run a 5K like a minute or two, or 20 minutes faster — that’s not the biggest, coolest thing ever,” he said. But he believes it can help people become healthier and find more joy in their lives.
“I think there’s an overwhelming amount of people that are tired of people and themselves chasing the pain. And they know wholeheartedly, deep down, there is this capacity that they have an energy, an inner knowing, that they can contribute to their healing, but they just don’t know what it is,” Foster said.
Over the years, he said he has refined his practice and the way he treats patients. He started Spinal Axis, which has a central philosophy that once the shoulder blades are properly aligned, the whole body can come into alignment. He said he has used the method to treat his own pain.
He said a lot of tension resides in the midback as a result of poor alignment, which leads to pain and issues in other parts of the body like the neck and lower back.
He believes proper alignment treats chronic pain throughout the body and increases energy levels, which in turn empowers people to become physically and mentally healthier.
Instead of multiple, long term, protracted sessions, Foster opts for appointments as needed for one or two weeks, just enough time to teach people how to be more aware and engaged.
“It’s fun to be able to take someone where they’re at and help them create something pretty special,” he said.
