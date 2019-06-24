Near the beginning of “The Goonies” is a scene of Astoria High School football players tossing around a pigskin on John Warren Field.
Among those extras was Eric Bruner, whose foray into football also led him indirectly toward a 30-year career in the Coast Guard.
Bruner, born in Longview, Washington, moved to Astoria when he was a kindergartner. The 1985 graduate of Astoria High School said he was originally interested in joining the Navy and becoming a Marine. But some Coast Guard officers helping coach the football team convinced him to join.
Bruner went straight from high school to the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where he earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and the rank of ensign. His first assignment brought him back to Astoria as a deck watch officer aboard the buoy tender Iris. He has jumped back and forth across the country five times between office and field assignments.
“I’ve sailed from the Bering Sea to the Gulf of Tehuantepec off Guatemala, and crossed the international date line on the West Coast,” Bruner said. “I’ve sailed from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to and throughout the entire Caribbean Sea.”
Bruner served as an intelligence officer on an attack submarine, lunched at the White House and shook former President George H.W. Bush’s hand. He’s escorted caskets in Arlington Cemetery, delivered flags to widows of fallen servicemen and saw the Pentagon burn from his office window during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
He provided communications support after several major storms, from Hurricane Harvey in Houston to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and spent two months after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans rebuilding the city’s emergency communications system.
In his last assignment, Bruner oversaw a cybersecurity division for the Atlantic Area Command, making sure Coast Guardsmen along the Eastern Seaboard had the electronics to do their jobs.
Bruner still lives on the East Coast with his wife, Christine, in Smithfield, Virginia, and works for a Native Alaskan-owned information technology company. The couple, parents of three children, plan to move back to a home they own in Poulsbo, Washington, once his youngest daughter, a junior at Virginia Tech, finishes school.
“The (Pacific Northwest) is our home, and our kids have been fully indoctrinated into how beautiful and awesome it is out there,” he said. “We hope to bring them along when we migrate back West in a couple years.”
