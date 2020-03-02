WESTPORT — It was 20 years ago Mylene White started part time at the Berry Patch Restaurant, the distinctive brick eatery and gift shop opened by Stanley Egaas in 1993 along U.S. Highway 30.
“Trying to raise four kids, it was a job that worked well with my schedule,” she said.
She and her husband, Jack, recently took the plunge. The couple took over the community institution this year from Egaas, who still serves as adviser and a tinkerer next door at his emerging wholesale soup business.
The couple is mostly focused on keeping the operation the same, taking on many of the same employees who, like Mylene White, have worked there for decades under Egaas, who started the business after 25 years at Wauna Mill.
“I wanted something to do for a retirement job, and nobody that I ever knew of did anything with the little wild blackberries, the tiny ones, so that was the first product,” Egaas said. “I had a little pole building in the back of my house, and I got one section, a 12-by-30-foot section, approved by the health department for making jams and jellies.”
Egaas bought a former convenience store on the north side of Highway 30 where he put his kitchen and opened the restaurant.
“They were closing all around, the restaurants,” Egaas said. “I just opened it and never looked back.”
Berry Patch has persisted, now turning out around 30 varieties of jams and jellies, along with syrups, chocolates and other sweets made with local berries. And there are the pies — Egaas prides himself on having sold 8,500 of them last year.
Cognizant of the impact of his restaurant on the community, Egaas looked in-house when it came time to sell the business, landing on White.
“She’s from here,” he said. “She knows the people. I couldn’t ask for a better person to take it over and take it to the next phase.”
The Whites have been learning the network that Egaas has cultivated to supply Berry Patch with local ingredients, from regional berry pickers to Native Americans on the Olympic Peninsula who supply razor clams for chowder.
“We’re still learning,” White said. “Our main thing is not to change things.”
Their children, who grew up visiting Berry Patch, are helping to build a new website for online commerce, an important aspect of a business with regular followers as far away as Seattle wanting the local, berry based products.
Never content to fully retire, Egaas is busy next door building up a newer business, Chef Edwin’s Soups, named after a former cook at Berry Patch. Egaas offers mushroom soup and tomato bisque, along with clam and smoked salmon chowders and other varieties he sells throughout western Oregon and Washington state.
