Sometimes, Terri Gibson said, it feels like she’s spent most of her life in the hospital.
The Hammond resident and retired lab tech has gone through several varieties of cancer and heart surgery.
Gibson, 71, is optimistic about her future after receiving a newer type of heart surgery through a catheter at Oregon Health & Science University.
Gibson was 19 when she first contracted Hodgkin’s lymphoma and underwent radiation therapy at OHSU. But her lymphoma returned a decade later, and she again underwent radiation.
“The radiation twice in one area, in that 10-year period, it just changed the DNA of the cells,” she said. “They had warned me that down the road I might get cancer somewhere else.”
In 1996, she had thyroid cancer and drank what she called a “nuclear cocktail” of iodine and other substances before spending three days in isolation at OHSU.
In 2001, she had breast cancer, traveling to a clinic in Tualatin for chemotherapy and getting a mastectomy at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Gibson eventually had her aortic heart valve replaced, but was later told her other valves were leaking. She struggled to walk short distances and swelled with edema.
Gibson, who moved to the North Coast in 1996, had begun seeing Dr. Diana Rinkevich, a cardiologist at Columbia Memorial. Rinkevich didn’t think Gibson was a good candidate for open-heart surgery because of her past procedures, but referred her to the heart valve clinic at OHSU, which had become a leader in offering replacement of mitral valves carrying blood between the left atrium and ventricle of the heart using a catheter.
In January, Gibson again went under the knife. Dr. Firas Zahr and a team of physicians cut a small hole in Gibson’s groin and inserted a catheter through her torso to her heart, where they placed a small pin to allow blood to flow out and stop it from leaking back in.
“It’s almost like night and day,” she said of her improving health. “I can actually walk and not have to stop and catch my breath.
Gibson worked as a lab tech at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland and Columbia Memorial after moving to the North Coast.
After retiring, she began volunteering with the local hospital’s auxiliary, becoming president of the group the past two years.
In cardiac rehab for at least a couple of more months, she hopes to return to the auxiliary next month, while again taking up hobbies like gardening and biking with her husband, Terry Wilkins, around Fort Stevens State Park.
“I have a good outlook on life,” Gibson said. “I just try to enjoy things as they happen and don’t let things get to me.”
