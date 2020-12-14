LONG BEACH, Wash. — Frank Lehn had a goal.
“I wanted to be in a Facebook group that wasn’t full of spam and political bickering,” he said.
He met that goal by taking charge as the administrator for the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook webpage.
It is dedicated to the history of storms and shipwrecks, weather and traffic alerts, as well as recommendations for services. Readers are locals, folks who grew up on the Long Beach Peninsula and moved away, plus those who own second homes and visit periodically.
The webpage's success is in its tone — all positive — because Lehn keeps it that way. There is no politics and no arguing. It is a small-town example of what is possible on social media at a time when Big Tech is under global scrutiny for failing to police dangerous misinformation about politics and public health.
“I belong to quite a lot of Facebook groups. There’s a big problem with people being rude,” he said. “The anonymity of being online brings out the worst in each other. But I make it clear that you need to be nice to people. People appreciate that.”
Lehn, 66, divides his time between tending his 5 acres off Cranberry Road and approving online posts. “I have had to space things out,” he said. “I could sit at the computer all day, but I kind of have to take a break.”
The site was created about 10 years ago by Ed Archer, who asked Lehn to administer it. It now boasts more than 14,800 members.
“That’s one heck of a babysitting job you have, Frank,” posted Susan Seidl when Lehn updated the membership number recently. People even chimed in from as far away as Boston thanking him. “And everyone’s been nice,” posted Susan Moretz.
Lehn moved to Long Beach in 2005, having cherished visits when he was growing up. He graduated from Camas High School in 1972, and became the third generation of his family to work at his hometown’s paper mill, which is twinned with Wauna.
“After 27 years, I was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease and given a medical retirement. I sort of floundered around for a few years and then was given the opportunity to move to Long Beach.”
Lehn is a collections volunteer at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, giving him access to old photographs, which he posts with accompanying stories. He marks anniversaries of storms which have buffeted the region, most recently the Great Coastal Gale of 2007.
“I’ve always been interested in history, and this area is rich with it,” he said. “I figured the group would be a good place to share what I know about local history, starting with my local shipwreck stories.”
Local photographers post shots, including ocean waves crashing at Cape Disappointment, eagles and sunsets.
No sales listings are allowed. Bear and coyote sightings are reported. Some amuse: Shelby Mooney posted a photo of wildlife poop and wrote, “City girl needs help with scat ID — elk or bear?” and drew 93 humorous replies.
Others reveal the community’s caring spirit. When Californian Rose Wells posted that her plans to move to the area were on hold because her partner had just died at 43, it prompted an outpouring of sympathy. “May we help with your healing process and help to get you back on your feet?” asked one poster, Kathy Erskine.
Lehn shares emergency information with Joanne Rideout from Coast Community Radio in Astoria. Her Ship Report broadcast gives him credit for old shipwreck stories.
“He’s really good at keeping a lid on interlopers on his page who try to steer the conversation to politics or bashing visitors who don’t know the ropes about common mistakes, like parking on the beach at low tide,” Rideout said.
Lehn said he enjoys the people he meets online.
“I sometimes feel like I’m herding cats, but if you stay on top of it, it’s OK,” he said. “My real reward comes from the members who appreciate the positive nature of the group.”
