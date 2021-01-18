By his accounting, Bruce Francis missed only one Clatsop County Planning Commission meeting in the 28 years he served on the volunteer board.
And he only missed that meeting because he didn't know it had been scheduled, he said.
Francis recalled his nearly unbroken streak at what ended up being his final meeting on Jan. 12. He recently announced he would be retiring from his many volunteer roles and from his longtime job managing the Breakers Point condominium complex in Cannon Beach.
"But I put that out there and I say, you know, when you get to a position like this in the county, take it seriously and really put some effort into it," he said.
"Don't treat it as a coffee counter conversation piece," he added. "There's a lot of work that the county needs to have done, and I really appreciate everybody who steps up and volunteers their time.
"I think it's a very valuable thing to do, and I'm very pleased with the time that I've spent here."
Born and raised in Australia, Francis settled on the Oregon Coast with his wife several decades ago. Over the years, he has become a familiar figure, especially in land use proceedings as the Planning Commission chairman who oversaw the often contentious hearings for a proposed liquefied natural gas project at Bradwood Landing.
Emotions ran high over LNG as people offered divergent views on what the commissioners should consider. Once, Francis had to gavel a hearing to a close and physically eject a man who refused to step down after his allotted time to offer public testimony ran out.
During his years on the Planning Commission, on numerous local committees, on the Skipanon Water Control District board and his roles with the Shoreline Estates Homeowners Association and the Shoreline Sanitary District, Francis has stuck to a basic set of principles when it comes to settling disputes or making decisions.
“You stay neutral and you don’t get political,” he said. “I always made decisions based on the rule of law.”
He did not come in with an agenda other than the desire to serve his community, he said.
While he was not always personally happy with a decision, if the county rules allowed for a type of development while he was on the Planning Commission, for example, he said it was his duty to uphold those rights and rules and not be swayed by his own whims or the emotions in the room.
Francis said his parents provided him with a strong moral base, while the rigors of life on the Australian continent instilled independence and self-reliance.
As he faced the final days of his job and volunteer commitments this month, Francis found himself "quite emotional."
"The community means a lot to me," he said.
But retirement does not mean a seat on a couch in front of a television set. A former contractor and an avid archer, Francis plans to keep busy and already has a roster of projects drawn up: a playground to build his three grandchildren in Texas, a new window to install at his son's house.
"Life is so enjoyable," he said. "I love people and I love interacting with them and that's all I need."