After over two decades working in the maritime industry on the North Coast, Chris Jacobsen has built connections across many sectors.

Jacobsen spent time in the U.S. Coast Guard, commercial fishing, chartering fishing boats, teaching Clatsop Community College students at the campus at Tongue Point, engaging in research with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, working with Columbia River Bar Pilots and more.

Chris Jacobsen
Chris Jacobsen is the North Coast maritime ambassador for RAIN Catalysts.

