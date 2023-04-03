After over two decades working in the maritime industry on the North Coast, Chris Jacobsen has built connections across many sectors.
Jacobsen spent time in the U.S. Coast Guard, commercial fishing, chartering fishing boats, teaching Clatsop Community College students at the campus at Tongue Point, engaging in research with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, working with Columbia River Bar Pilots and more.
“I really have done just about every (maritime) job there is out here,” said Jacobsen, who has lived in Ilwaco, Washington, for 25 years.
Now, as the North Coast maritime ambassador for RAIN Catalysts, Jacobsen uses those connections to support local maritime entrepreneurs and small businesses and drive innovation.
Launched in 2014, RAIN Catalysts is a nonprofit that looks to reduce barriers to entrepreneurship and innovation, primarily in Oregon and Washington state. Jacobsen works with Startup Blue, an effort specific to the maritime industry on the Oregon Coast. The group recently expanded to include Jacobsen’s position.
During his time as an underway instructor at the college, Jacobsen would take students out on the Columbia River for research missions and training. He would also help connect students with different seasonal opportunities for employment.
“There’s all these cross-feeding contingency workers that may not have a job that’s full time but they can help out in the research sector for a certain amount of time or go to the oil pollution sector or the commercial fishery sector,” Jacobsen said. “There are all these connections you make with people to keep people fully employed year-round. That’s what it takes when you’re a mariner.”
Jacobsen was approached by Nate Gilman, a maritime innovator in residence at RAIN Catalysts, and was asked to do much of the same — connecting and networking people to help them advance.
In his role, Jacobsen looks to link maritime entrepreneurs with a number of resources, such as idea generation, marketing assistance, legal support, raising venture capital and more. Startup Blue has also partnered with Oregon State University and their rapid prototyping lab in Newport, where they look to turn interesting ideas and innovations into reality.
Jacobsen holds events once a month on the North Coast for people pushing for new ideas in the maritime industry.
“A lot of times there are just these nuts and bolts questions that people need answered,” Jacobsen said. “ … So we can put people in the room with people that can help solve problems when they’re setting something up.”
Jacobsen pointed to a number of ongoing challenges in the maritime industry, including deteriorating infrastructure and effects from climate change. But he is encouraged by the efforts of many in the area.
“If you look right now, you can definitely see there is movement in the maritime sector,” he said. “There is definitely a need for infrastructure upgrades — all of these things are desperately needed, but there is real positive energy moving toward helping all of these coalitions get together and work toward things like infrastructure bolstering.”
Despite being an old industry with old practices, Jacobsen said it is refreshing to see both younger and older people pushing for innovation.
“We have this image in our head of crusty old fishermen and tugboat guys, but I don’t think it’s totally deserved,” he said. “I think just from meeting with a lot of contractors and workers in the maritime industry in Astoria particularly, they do see the need for change, they see the need for innovation and infrastructure upgrades.
“That might not be as sexy as something that’s computerized, but people definitely see the need for change.”