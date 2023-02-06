SEASIDE — In Seaside, the closest thing to a trip to Italy begins at Nonni’s Italian Bistro. Heirloom tomato caprese towers, spaghetti carbonara and the famous house lasagna are prepared nightly by the longtime staff, supervised by manager Morgan McKeown.

McKeown is the daughter of Nancy and Dennis McKeown, longtime Seaside restaurateurs. She started in the restaurant business at 5 years old, rolling silverware at the Shilo Inn Seaside Oceanfront at 10 cents a roll-up.

Morgan McKeown
Morgan McKeown is the manager of Nonni’s Italian Bistro.
Family history

From left, Sean McKeown, Clotilde N. Allamanno and Morgan McKeown. The McKeowns developed the menu for Nonni’s Italian Bistro from family recipes.

