It took more than a few years, but Astoria resident Mary Ann Ylipelto eventually found her way back to four strings.
Growing up in Louisiana, Ylipelto had always been around music. She knew how to harmonize and she played piano throughout her childhood.
“But you can’t carry a piano with you,” she said.
So when she was a teenager, she got a ukulele. It was portable — small enough that she could carry it on bus trips to football games when she was part of the pep squad. With only four strings, it was also easy to learn. Another high school student taught her the chords to “Ain’t She Sweet,” and Ylipelto was off.
It was the 1960s. The Kingston Trio was popular and had helped usher in a folk revival. Instruments like the ukulele were everywhere. Ylipelto was accustomed to playing by ear and had a knack for memorizing songs.
Later, she went to art school and did some graphic design, but she always wanted to get to the West Coast — where the music was, she said.
“I knew the music scene was more out here than it was back there (in Louisiana),” she said. To Ylipelto, Shreveport, Louisiana, was just humid and hot, full of snakes and bugs.
She eventually quit her job and headed west.
“With some money, but not much,” Ylipelto said. “Enough to get by.”
She landed in Astoria in the late ’70s and by then had graduated to guitar, finally feeling ready to take on those extra strings. She had resisted them, she said, but the music of Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot convinced her to jump to the 12-string guitar.
It was the annual Tenor Guitar Gathering that brought Ylipelto back to four strings. Her hands were starting to cramp reaching for those extra strings and she thought, “Hey, it’s time to just move on over.”
“I’ve arrived now back to the four strings where I started,” she said.
Astoria’s 11th annual Tenor Guitar Gathering will take place this year at the end of May with a roster of workshops, concerts and open jam sessions. The music is spontaneous and lively, said Harriott Balmer, president of the Tenor Guitar Gathering Foundation.
“It’s wonderful music and the tenor guitar is an interesting instrument,” she said. “All four-stringed instruments are.”
Ylipelto owns several tenor guitars now and estimates she has attended at least five out of the past 10 gatherings. The gathering has become an important event for her, a time of joy and community. When she sings along during a jam session in a three-part harmony, the swell and blend of voices and instruments into a fuller sound is one of her favorite moments.
“I’ve sat at a drawing board many times over my life,” Ylipelto said. “I’ve realized music was my soul.”
