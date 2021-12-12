Curious shoppers who peered into an old building downtown over the years can now venture inside —and buy an affordable, vintage shirt while they are at it.
Interest in the new store has built just on the mystery of the building alone, said Nathan Crowchild, the founder of Rain Town Vintage Collective. The location, which formerly housed Abeco Office Systems on Commercial Street, now holds a number of items from Portland’s Hollywood Vintage.
Crowchild’s vibrant new space is just through the store and down the stairs.
Some people wander in with stories of what the place used to be, while others venture in as eager customers who saw the handmade sign out front.
“I’m trying to breathe some life down here,” he said.
Crowchild, a member of the Nlaka’pamux Nation — a Native American tribe from British Columbia — has been thrifting for over 2 1/2 decades. He started his entrepreneurship selling items online, but began participating in Portland markets the past couple of years, where he developed a number of connections with the thrifting community.
Those connections eventually brought him to Astoria, where he reached out to William Hicks — the owner of the building — with interest in opening a more permanent location.
Rain Town features items from nearly 30 different vendors. Many are local, while some have ventured from Portland to sell their products.
Crowchild is well aware of the countless number of thrift and vintage-style shops in the area. He believes his will stand out.
“I’m looking for this to be the working person’s vintage store,” he said. “You don’t have to come here and buy a $100 shirt. We have $10 shirts.”
He plans to keep rent low for vendors, so, in turn, they can keep prices low for customers.
Rain Town features a variety of vintage products: clothing, records, jewelry, furniture, audio equipment, antiques and more. The older the better, Crowchild said. Some products are nearly a hundred years old.
Crowchild despises fast fashion — a term referring to cheap and trendy clothing that samples ideas from celebrity culture.
A focus of Rain Town, he said, is recycling and avoiding wasteful habits.
“You don’t think about it when you are buying a $5 shirt — ‘Oh, that’s cheap.’ But that is going to break down in a couple washes and you’re going to throw it away,” he said. “When this stuff — some of it is from the '20s — we keep recycling it and giving it new life. I am really, really passionate about that and I think it is important.”
Just a few days after opening the shop, Crowchild hosted a clothing-and-cash drive for his vendors.
The clothes were donated to the Astoria Warming Center, while the money was donated to the Chinook Indian Nation.
Since opening, Crowchild has heard from several customers eager to support a Native American businessman.
To pay homage to the region’s native history, Crowchild is working with the Chinook Nation to get local art set up. He looks forward to selling those items, in addition to other items acknowledging Astoria’s rich history.
“There are a lot of things that Astoria has to show, and I just want to be a showcase for all those things,” he said.