Megan Leatherman, Astoria’s new community development director, is moving in May from Idaho’s Ada County, where she helps enforce development rules for nearly 400,000 people around the state’s capital, Boise.
But Leatherman called her new posting in Astoria a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I really do think that Astoria’s done a good job in trying to maintain their own personality, their uniqueness,” she said. “That’s not easy to do and be economically successful. I don’t think there are many places like that, thinking back to Ohio.”
Leatherman became interested in planning while growing up in Columbus, Ohio, a metro area of more than 2 million people, and seeing developments sprouting up all around her.
“I thought, ‘How can I be involved in this and impact it in a positive way?’” she said. “And I found that through city and regional planning, you could do that."
Leatherman started as a real estate planner for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a data analyst for the state’s Public Utilities Commission. She relocated to McCall, Idaho, with her former husband in 2004 and went to work in the private sector with an engineering firm before transitioning back to the public sector with Ada County two years later.
“I just found the public sector to suit me better," she said. "I like helping the public. I like helping the people, and helping the community, being a part of it, where in the private side, it’s a lot more about making money."
As director of development services, Leatherman has overseen development applications, street improvement plans and final plats to ensure compliance with the county’s development guidelines, a similar role she’ll take on in Astoria. She was honored by the Idaho Business Review last year as one of the most accomplished women in the state.
“I’ve been director for about eight years now in Ada County, and I had basically reached a lot of the goals that I had outlined for myself,” Leatherman said. “And so I was looking around” at other positions.
The time also felt right to minimize school disruptions for her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, she said. Not that their lives haven’t already been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
County business has gone mostly electronic but continued during the outbreak, Leatherman said. She is readying her interim replacement before moving to Astoria, where she’ll face a similarly restricted environment.
“It might take a little longer to get out in the community and get to know people, but I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Leatherman is the first full-time community development director in Astoria since Kevin Cronin left in late 2017 and took a similar position with the city of Warrenton. City Manager Brett Estes, the former community development director, has been filling in during three extensive recruitments of candidates.
“I am so pleased to have Megan join the city of Astoria team,” City Manager Brett Estes said in a news release about her hiring. “We have a hardworking Community Development Department staff and I know that together they will continue to do great things serving the citizens of Astoria.”
