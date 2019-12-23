When Ari Freitag was working seasonally as a field ecologist, she learned to notice every little thing.
“There’s no real separation between the natural world and the built world,” she said.
Natural is not “out there,” somewhere else, untethered. On the Long Beach Peninsula, where she lives, this is obvious: Black bears roam through backyards, deer stroll across roads. But it can be even more subtle: the moss that grows in a crack in a sidewalk in downtown Astoria, a microcosm all to itself.
For certain types of research, Freitag would put down a meter by meter frame and have to identify every species inside the square. This type of noticing has been a hard habit to shake.
“Before I would have walked in the woods and just seen a bunch of trees and flowers,” she said. Now she appreciates a different level of complexity. The array of different grasses in a patch of habitat, not just the grand view.
This double sight remains, but recently she’s shifted into a different type of work.
In mid-December, she took over ownership of Lodestar Goods, formerly Maiden Astoria, on 14th Street. The shop features goods by local and regional artists and makers.
Freitag, who has a background in both biology and art, first became familiar with the shop when she started selling her artwork and goods there on consignment after she moved to the area from Portland.
Freitag had never considered herself the entrepreneurial type, but she saw a lot of similarities between herself and Lodestar’s former owner, Emily Geddes.
“Someone who is like me in a lot of ways does this, maybe I could do it too,” she thought.
She also was tired of working wage jobs and the uncertainty and frequent time away from home that came with field work. The idea of running her own business grew on her, especially amid the support and encouragement she had found since moving to the area.
Freitag wants Lodestar Goods to be a creative resource for the community. She plans to emphasize the gallery space available in the shop more and hopes to eventually offer workshops. She will continue to carry wholesale items and work with many of the consignors who already sell through the shop.
“It’s really fun to support people who are just doing something they care about,” Freitag said about working with small businesses and consignors. “It feels very neighborly in a way.”
