CANNON BEACH — For years, Jenny Thompson-Kiefer got to know the world of vacation rentals as a house cleaner with a local management company.
Now, she will be returning to that world, but this time as Cannon Beach’s new code enforcement officer.
“I’ve seen the other side, and now I’m going to be coming from a completely different side. I think seeing the backside of short-term rentals and knowing what it’s like will help in this job a lot,” she said. “And, I know where a lot of them are already.”
Last year, the city decided to hire a code enforcement officer after not having one since the 1990s. Thompson-Kiefer will look at everything from design review and planning codes to vacation rentals.
Thompson-Kiefer’s journey to this job started about 20 years ago as an 18-year-old girl in the Columbia River Gorge with a dream to go into law enforcement. After high school, she began college but left early when “life unfolded,” and eventually moved around and worked a variety of jobs.
In 2004, she made it out to the coast, where she was drawn by the natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities.
“I love the coast, the beach, the atmosphere,” she said. “I like the small-town environment.”
Over the course of 10 years, Thompson-Kiefer worked in Cannon Beach in retail and property management. But she couldn’t shake her law enforcement dream.
“I realized I could be doing more to help people and the community,” she said. “I decided to finish what I started a long time ago. It was a professional goal, but in a lot of ways it was also a personal goal.”
So she decided to move to Grants Pass to start her education and be closer to her family. She then moved back to the coast, where she transferred to Portland State University and completed her criminal justice degree online.
Soon after completing her degree, Thompson-Kiefer — through luck and circumstance — saw the job posting for Cannon Beach’s code enforcement officer pop up on her Facebook news feed after a mutual friend liked it.
She sent in an application.
“It just seemed like a good fit … a good way in,” she said.
As the code enforcement officer, Thompson-Kiefer hopes to use her position to educate and inform people about the city’s codes, rather than being seen as “the bad guy.”
“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about being the most hated person. I don’t think it has to be that way,” she said. “I think people often are unaware that they are breaking rules. I think articles like this will be good to let people know that there is someone out there looking out for that stuff.”
Though there are a lot of unknowns, Thompson-Kiefer is excited for the challenge.
“I’m drawn to law enforcement because you never know what you are going to be dealing with in a day … and you’re helping your community,” she said. “I like the feeling of getting involved, being in service. I’m excited to work for Cannon Beach.”
