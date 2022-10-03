When Yana Ludwig found the North Coast Food Web was looking for a new executive director, she saw it as an opportunity to come home.
With over 30 years of experience with nonprofits and groups advocating for social change, her professional career includes environmental and sustainability work.
After most recently serving as the executive director of Leadership Eastside in Washington state, Ludwig said she was looking to return back to those environmental and sustainability roots.
She has led the food web since July. In that time, she has overseen the nonprofit’s move into the Astoria Food Hub.
The food web has spent more than a decade providing technical assistance to producers and education to consumers. The nonprofit also runs a weekly market selling goods from local producers.
“I was looking for a small (nonprofit) that is a little scrappy and very community-based,” Ludwig said.
She said she liked the people she was connecting with at the food web and was drawn in after visiting Astoria.
Ludwig got her start in nonprofit work in the 1990s, serving as director of a community gardens organization in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She spent many years working with groups focusing on economic and racial justice, along with a period working as a farmer.
In 2020, Ludwig ran for the U.S. Senate in Wyoming. She placed second in the Democratic primary.
Ludwig has also authored two books about building cooperatives.
She said she looks forward to leading the food web through a growth phase and expanding existing programs.
Some of the work is around the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism goals. She said the nonprofit is also looking for funding to do outreach to Spanish speakers.
Ludwig would also like to use her background in building cooperatives to explore creating a producer-owned cooperative at the Astoria Food Hub.
“One of the really interesting things about Astoria is that there’s a lot of cooperatives, and labor organizing — that’s a big part of our history in this town,” she said.
A single food producer would be unable to afford retail space at the building, she said, but it is possible to create a grocery store that is owned by multiple producers.
Ludwig said the producers would earn more on their products and allow smaller producers to build up their sales to the point where they can handle bigger contracts at restaurants or the Astoria Co+op.
“Some kind of co-op setup can actually really help sort of bridge from small producer to midsize producer where you can actually do that kind of contract,” she said.
“I’m excited to see if there is interest for that.”