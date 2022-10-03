When Yana Ludwig found the North Coast Food Web was looking for a new executive director, she saw it as an opportunity to come home.

With over 30 years of experience with nonprofits and groups advocating for social change, her professional career includes environmental and sustainability work.

Yana Ludwig

Yana Ludwig is the new executive director of the North Coast Food Web.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.