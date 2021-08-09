Along with her packed lunch, Nicole Smith is bringing 21 years of experience in education into her role as the new principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Smith has worked in a variety of roles in education, most recently in the Tigard-Tualatin School District. As a teacher, literacy specialist, Title I coordinator and building equity coordinator, she’s seen the many sides of education that leave a mark on students beyond books.
This circuitous path, she said, has always been with the goal of remaining flexible and adding to her toolbox of strategies so she could one day serve as a principal.
“About every four to six years I try to shift my position a little bit,” Smith said. “From teaching abroad to dealing with COVID-19, it’s taught me that resiliency.”
Working as part of a Fulbright teacher exchange in West Yorkshire, England — a place she said reminds her of Astoria — inspired Smith to continue exploring alternate approaches to education.
Today, one of her biggest priorities as an educator is addressing the emotional needs and lives of her students outside the classroom. The emphasis was something Smith said was enhanced by her experience during the pandemic.
“She’s very concerned about and intuitive about the lived experience of her students,” said Carrie Ferguson, a former co-worker and the principal at James Templeton Elementary School in Tigard.
“I always appreciated that about her, because she did always advocate for the marginalized or the underserved or underrepresented students and kind of reminded us about them,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson highlighted how Smith was particularly good at acknowledging and unpacking details of larger ideas and plans in education, something that proved to be a complementary trait in their time working together.
Though Smith is new to Astoria, she said regular visits to her grandfather’s home north of Seaside throughout her life exposed her to the beauty of the North Coast and the growth of Astoria.
“At Lewis and Clark, as soon as I walked into the building for my interview, there was something about it that felt like home,” she said. “And I thought, ‘This is an environment that I want to be a part of and lead and continue to nurture and grow and be a part of a really strong community.’”
As schools continue to navigate the pandemic, Smith is excited to develop more creative approaches to engage with her students and the community.
“I feel really lucky,” she said. “There were a lot of signs along the way that shared for me that this was the right path.”