SEASIDE — If you’ve noticed something missing near the Budget Inn, you’re right.
A phone booth had been stationed at the corner of Beach Drive and Avenue E for 35 years. With its departure in August, the last phone booth in the city is gone.
Dale Brechlin, a maintenance worker at the Comfort Inn, is the new owner. He's set up the phone booth, made in 1985, in his driveway.
His wife, Jane, also fell in love with it.
“She even wanted to bring it in the house and set it up,” Brechlin said.
Brechlin retired in 2005 after a career in the credit card industry.
He and his wife hit the road to travel the country in their RV until 2007, when he started managing a KOA campground in Mount Rushmore and later in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Then they came to the North Coast to take over the Warrenton KOA.
The Brechlins bought their home on Oregon Street in 2012 when it was an 880-square-foot cottage.
“We put a huge addition on and it’s now 3,100 square feet,” Brechlin said.
The five-bedroom house serves as home to the entire family, including grandchildren.
“We’re on the coast where we can go down to the beach any time that we want,” he said. “When I was in Maine, we were living on the water. So it was nice to go from one coast to the other.”
Brechlin said he tends to collect unique things.
After reading about the phone booth's availability through the "Goonieville" Facebook group, Brechlin rescued it from the trash heap, “thinking it would be a good ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ for my grandchildren,” he said.
“I was having my lunch, surfing the internet, and it just happened to pop up,” Brechlin said. “It was on there four minutes.”
The GTE phone booth was designed intentionally without doors, Brechlin explained. It was installed in front of the Budget Inn with a steel floor plate and bolted to a concrete pad.
Eventually, the booth was abandoned by the phone company. The phone set was removed, wires cut and the windows became a magnet for graffiti.
The phone company didn’t want it back. The property owner contacted Chris Pounds to post it on Goonieville.
Pounds moved the phone booth, Brechlin said.
“He put it in the back of his pickup and drove it over. He delivered,” he said.
Brechlin placed cement blocks to steady the booth in the wind in his driveway.
He cleaned the graffiti off. Brechlin still has structural repairs to the booth's side wall. He’s not sure if he’ll put in a phone or not, or where it will ultimately sit.
Another treasure, the original Sailor Steve from the Wayfarer Restaurant in Cannon Beach, holds a prominent position in his backyard. Brechlin came to the rescue when the wooden statue, rotted at the bottom and in a dumpster, was going to be hauled off to the trash heap.
When he was general manager at KOA in Warrenton, he acquired river buoy number 42, now on display there at the base of the stairs going to the pool.
“I am told that was the buoy where the bar pilots and the river pilots would exchange in the Columbia River,” Brechlin said. “And as you know, in Douglas Adams’ ‘The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,' 42 is a magical number answer to the meaning of life, the universe and everything — calculated by a very big computer over a very, very long time.”
