Bethany Free Lutheran Church — one of Astoria’s oldest churches — has a new pastor.

Rev. Richard Carr, who joined the church this summer, brings nearly 20 years of experience as a pastor in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Hagerstown, Maryland; and most recently, Tioga, North Dakota. 

Rev. Richard Carr

