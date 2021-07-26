WARRENTON — It’s an unmistakable look. The smile of a proud father.
When Christina Trujillo was sworn in as a police officer this month during a City Commission meeting, her dad, Luis, did the honors of pinning on her badge.
“Getting up there, (I was) very nervous, but very, very excited,” Trujillo said. “Having my dad do it was a really happy, exciting moment, I think for both of us.”
Trujillo is more than familiar with the city she will now be serving. Her family moved to Clatsop County when she was 2 years old. After graduating from Astoria High School in 2011, she attended Clatsop Community College and eventually received a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University.
“It feels really good,” she said. “I am really happy that this is where I get to stay. I didn’t want to leave the area for a career move.”
Since Trujillo had no previous law enforcement experience, she was originally hired by the Warrenton Police Department as a reserve officer in May. Two days after completing the process to become a reserve, a sudden resignation from another officer led the department to offer her a full-time position.
“That is why she was going to be a reserve officer — to get her that experience and stuff,” Police Chief Mathew Workman said. “But it was a good fit to go ahead and hire her right now and get her trained up.”
Trujillo believes her experience has prepared her for being a police officer.
Working with young people at the Naselle Youth Camp, a medium-security facility in Washington state, as well as with animals at Hammond Kennels, gave her good training in management, problem-solving and resolving conflicts, she said.
“I have different experiences that I can apply in different ways,” Trujillo said.
Workman sees many qualities in Trujillo that make her a good fit for the department.
“Overall — her positive attitude — she has a very optimistic personality,” the police chief said. “She has a lot of qualities that we look for — someone who wants to make a difference and help people, but has a good temperament to deal with people when they are at their very worst or experiencing their very worst.”
Knowing those kinds of difficult interactions are inevitable, Trujillo feels as though a police officer fills a unique role within a community, particularly a smaller one like Warrenton.
“Obviously, keeping the community safe, being somebody the community can reach out to and trust,” she said. “Being somebody that knows the community and knows the people and can just be there to help them get through things and solve problems if they are having problems.”
While the everyday challenges police officers face lay ahead, Trujillo is happy to help protect the area that raised her.
“I was very excited to be able to stay in the area and continue to be a part of the community and look after it,” she said.