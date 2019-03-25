Alex Whitney had two distinct passions from a very young age: becoming a cop, and the state of Oregon.
He isn’t entirely sure what spurred his passion for law enforcement — maybe it was the flashing lights, he joked.
But his passion for Oregon has a clear beginning. Born and raised in a suburb three hours north of New York City, he first became curious about the state after playing a video game that was set in the Pacific Northwest.
After some research, Whitney determined his destiny by seventh grade: He was going to be a cop in Oregon.
"I just never strayed from that," he said.
Whitney visited the region for the first time during a family vacation to Portland two years ago. He fell in love with Astoria after a spontaneous day trip to the coast, but figured working in the city was a long shot given the small police department.
A little over a year after the trip, Whitney was back home when he saw a job posting for Astoria police. He decided to apply, despite being six months shy of the age requirement.
He was hired in June, five days after his 21st birthday.
“You know when a seventh-grader says they want to do something, and then they change their mind the next week?” Whitney said. “I think (my parents) were shocked that I kept on that for so long.”
Whitney has long been attracted to the fast-paced nature of the emergency responder world. Before becoming a police officer, he spent two years as a medic for a volunteer emergency medical services team.
He found that his upbeat personality helped people in some of their worst moments.
“You meet people in very bad times ... and I always had a way of talking to people and cheering them up in these awful times,” he said.
Almost a year on the job, and Whitney said he can't express how happy he is to be here.
"I'm just having the most fun," he said, beaming.
He’s constantly in awe of the region's beauty — even though he’s personally not a fan of large bodies of water. He likes policing in a small town, because he feels he gets to know the residents and they get to know him.
Leaving his hometown of 21 years, however, was difficult. With no family or friends, Whitney worried about establishing a new life on his own.
“There’s so many things you don’t realize you need help with until you don’t have anyone there,” he said.
Those worries, however, have been put to rest. He feels the police department has stepped up to become his new community, helping with things like finding a doctor or jump-starting his car.
And he suspects things are only going to get better.
“There’s nothing to be mad or sad about,” he said. “I’m living my dream.”
