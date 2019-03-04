The empty fields of Cuba’s farmland stood out. Celia Tippit can’t stop thinking about it: Acres of a beautiful countryside not being worked and old orchards, neglected, waiting to bloom again.
Once known for its sugar cane production, Cuba’s farming is in flux, with activities restricted and food priorities controlled by the government. There has been a recent push toward small-scale organic farming, but the country imports most of its food — something Tippit struggled to connect to the open land she saw around her.
Tippit, an Astoria resident, was one of 10 people from the North Coast who visited the island country as a group in January.
President Barack Obama re-established diplomatic ties, ushering in a new wave of American visitors to Cuba. When the Trump administration tightened an economic embargo against the country in 2017, it made it more difficult for Americans to access hotels and businesses tied to the Cuban military, but visitors still went.
The group Tippit traveled with — all friends— was led by Manuel Suarez, a retired teacher who lives in Astoria. Suarez was born in Cuba and spent the first few years of his life there until his family fled after the revolution.
He has since returned several times. This time, he took Tippit and the others on a “family tour” to visit sites from his family’s former life there.
Travel to Cuba for tourism technically remains prohibited, so their official reason for the visit was humanitarian aid. They brought suitcases full of drugstore items like aspirin and bandages, said Gil Gramson, a former Warrenton mayor, who went on the trip with his wife, Ann.
They were only on the island for four days. For Tippit and Gramson, it was their first time ever being in Cuba. It was Suarez’s fourth time being back, and he has watched the country change with each visit.
Multiple cruise ships now weigh anchor at the port. There is a flurry of tourist activity throughout Old Havana. The once dark airport decorated only with posters of leaders like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara is now well-lit, welcoming.
But one of the bigger shocks this time was when the group visited his aunt’s old house, now a school, and a group of students sang them a song in English.
“That would never have happened nine years ago,” Suarez said. “I almost fell apart.”
The languages taught to Cuban school children over the decades have often reflected the politics of the time period. For Suarez, the song, and the language it was sung in, represented the new potential for openness in the country.
American travelers should be prepared to go without certain amenities, Suarez said, like credit cards and cellphones.
Still, his advice is to visit now, before the tourism boom takes full hold, “if you want to see the real Cuba.”
“The rum was delicious,” Tippit said. She had hoped to drink a daiquiri at El Floridita, the historic Havana restaurant and bar the writer Ernest Hemingway once patronized, but ran out of time.
“The beer’s good,” she added as an afterthought.
Suarez shrugged and smiled at her. “The beer’s OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.