Allan Borja starts his days early.
As a charge nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care, he usually opens the clinic at about 4:15 a.m. and then greets the first group of patients coming for dialysis treatment.
Allan Borja starts his days early.
As a charge nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care, he usually opens the clinic at about 4:15 a.m. and then greets the first group of patients coming for dialysis treatment.
He works six days a week and some days he works for more than 12 hours, which has become his new norm since picking up more shifts that wouldn’t otherwise be covered.
Fresenius, like health care facilities across the nation, has faced staffing challenges.
The company has come to rely on Borja, a Beaverton resident who splits his time between clinics in Astoria and Forest Grove.
After working for the treatment provider for more than a decade, Borja said the work has become more than a job.
While he often comes home tired, he said he has continued to stay in the specialty because of the relationships he has built with patients. He also enjoys the camaraderie that comes with working with the dialysis technicians, social workers, dietitians and other staffers.
Borja described his relationships with patients as partnerships to help them live their lives to the fullest while navigating kidney failure.
“You open the morning, you greet this patient with a happy greeting and some of them will even hug you and then you realize, ‘You know what, this is not a job, this is actually a mission,’” he said. “This is actually life and I don’t mind doing it.”
To Borja, patients are friends and family, which is why he picks up shifts, especially when a clinic would otherwise have to close.
“For a dialysis patient to miss one treatment is such a big deal,” he said. “It can mean life or death for them.”
Borja said he gets satisfaction from watching his patients make progress, but the relationship-building is also a double-edged sword.
“Every single time I have a patient who dies, I will always go home and then at night I always ask myself, ‘Is there anything that I could have done to prolong her life or his life,’” he said.
Borja said the victories and grief can feel like a roller coaster and there have been times he questioned whether the job was sustainable.
“If you’re in this job just for the money, you’ll burn out,” he said. “There has to be another reason why you’re sticking to it.”
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.