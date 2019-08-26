Astoria’s new tournament softball team, Future Fish, made a splash this summer.
A group of parents organized the 10-and-under team to give children more opportunity to play softball after T-ball.
The only other softball tournament team in the area is the North Coast Merchants, which draws players from Oregon and across the river in Washington state.
“I wanted to do something different and try and get as many kids playing 40, 50 games a year as we could,” Adam Svensen, one of the coaches, said.
“Most of these kids I’ve coached since T-ball and I’m like, ‘OK, we have a pretty good little nucleus here, why don’t we put a tournament team together and keep it Astoria so that we got 12 Astoria kids that are playing a lot of softball?’”
Svensen coaches alongside Alina Carlson. Their team has received plenty of parent and sponsor support. With their help, they hope to eventually build 12U, 14U and 16U tournament teams in Astoria.
The head coaches and assistant coaches bring experience playing competitive softball and baseball, as well as coaching. Svensen played baseball at Willamette University. He also has two daughters on the team, Hailey and Kilee.
He coached the girls on the 10U team when they played T-ball and said he has seen vast improvement in their performance. The team practices for two hours three days a week and plays about two tournaments a month.
The first tournament the Future Fish played this season was against the Silver Bullets, which draws from a larger pool of players.
“We got beat kind of bad,” Svensen said. “We were all looking at each other like, ‘What did we get ourselves into?’ But from that first game till our last tournament in nationals that we played in Newberg … we played eight games in four days and it was double elimination and we were still one of the teams playing on Sunday for the consolation championship.”
The team had the opportunity to play at NAFA Western Nationals and they got fifth place.
“For a new team that has never played, seeing them at the end versus seeing them at that first game with the Silver Bullets was a night-and-day difference,” he said. “It’s not the same kids. They went from kids that played softball to like little softball players and they were actually playing the game the right way.
“And so parents seeing that, I think they get excited about it …to see a kid grow and improve. They enjoyed it.”
Svensen said baseball was the favorite part of his childhood in Astoria.
“And so when I think back when I was a kid, that’s what I remember. I remember that was fun … so the more kids that get to do that, I think it’s a good thing.”
Warrenton Fiber and Big River Construction are the two major sponsors for the team and pay for all the tournaments, as well as a portion of the parents’ hotel expenses.
“We went into this thinking — when Alina and I were trying to set this up — how can we do this so a parent’s never going to say, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t afford it?’ So we structured it in a way to where we think we accomplished that.”
They could not have created Future Fish without the sponsors, Svensen said, and they are committed to continuing to fund the team for years to come.
The coaches and sponsors feel gratified when they see the girls have fun and feel good about their performance, he said.
“And just the competitiveness and the pride that they put into how hard they worked and seeing success,” Svensen said. “I’m sure it feels good (for them) and I’m trying to raise tough little girls and that’s part of it.”
