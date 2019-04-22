It was a bad year for common murres.
In 2015, the small seabirds, widespread from California to Alaska, were starving. The ocean was a warm soup and the birds’ usual prey was scarce. Thousands of murres died.
The above-average ocean temperatures hurting the birds were perfect for massive algal blooms capable of producing the neurotoxin domoic acid. The blooms exerted another kind of pressure on ocean ecosystems and delayed or even shut down commercial and recreational fisheries along much of the West Coast.
While temperatures are not as high now and the ocean appears to be more productive than it was in the warm years, nothing is truly back to normal. The ocean is still reeling. In the face of climate change, “normal” is a bit of a moving target anyway.
All this to say: 2015 was a strange time to enter the world of natural resources.
But that’s when Cassidy Turner, best known locally as a bartender at the Voodoo Room in Astoria, began online coursework through Oregon State University, pursuing a degree in natural resource policy and management.
Beginning in May, Turner, now in her senior year, will leave Astoria and spend much of the summer with common murres doing seabird research at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. She will be part of a group monitoring reproduction in common murres, looking to build a data set of reproductive behavior and success for murre colonies at Yaquina Head, home to a diverse number of seabirds.
The research she will be involved in will also look at ways that sea birds are indicators of oceanic and coastal ecosystem health, Turner said.
It will be her first foray into this kind of field work, and a step toward what she hopes will be a career in the natural resource sector.
Turner grew up in California. Her grandparents lived in the middle of nowhere, a place where mountains and high desert met. From an early age, the outdoors were familiar territory.
But when Turner started going to college she thought she wanted to work in childhood development. That turned into music business. Then into “teaching in general.” But she was also traveling and trying on experiences. She gets antsy, she said. She moves often and tries new things.
She lived in Seattle for several years and created a film company, filming musicians and concerts. There was more traveling. She went on a road trip around the United States. She moved back to San Diego. She remembered that she hated living in San Diego.
In 2013, she was working at a pizza place that happened to be next door to the office for the Mojave Desert Land Trust. As she got to know the people at the land trust, she started to feel like, “I’m just kind of wasting my time.”
“I just wanted to do something that felt valuable to me,” she said.
So she got a job at the land trust. But she has long been drawn to water and moved, almost on a whim, to the North Coast at the end of 2016 — a switch that has helped her as she’s pursued her degree and also put her in a good position for the work at the Hatfield Marine Science Center this summer.
Living on the Oregon Coast and finding her community in Astoria has only made Turner more curious to examine the effects of climate change. She’s found she is good at taking in difficult information and breaking it down.
“I don’t feel like a scientist, yet,” she said. She will graduate this winter and is considering graduate school. “But I can communicate. … I feel like a huge part of dealing with climate change is educating other people around you.”
True, it’s easy to be a pessimist right now.
“I’m kind of a pessimist and I feel we’ve done a lot of damage,” Turner said.
There are small things people can do: They can choose not to use straws. They can recycle. But all these small things, what do they do? The issues are not only large but also complex, interconnected, diverse.
“It’s kind of what keeps me going back to school,” Turner said, “because the more I learn, the more I can do to educate myself and other people.”
