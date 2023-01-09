’Tis the season for Nordic-Viking-Scandia dancing. It’s an Astoria thing.
Fortunately — but not surprisingly — there’s a husband and wife team in Clatsop County who teach those traditional dances of Scandinavia that are seen every year at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival.
Between them, Kevin and Bernadeth “Bern” Ladd, of Warrenton, have roughly 80 years combined experience in dancing.
A Warrenton native with Norwegian and a touch of Swedish DNA in his ancestry, Kevin Ladd has been dancing in or attending the festival since he was 3 years old, some 50-plus years. When he married Bern in 1992, Kevin “roped me into the group,” said Bern, from Coos Bay. “I’ve been doing it for over 30 years, and Kevin has been dancing for over 50. He started when he was a little guy, when his parents taught the classes.”
A quick history lesson of the Scandia dancers: “It started with Doreen and Ella Simonsen (daughter and mother), back in 1971,” Kevin Ladd said. “Ella had the ‘Little Denmark’ store in downtown Astoria, and she put an ad in the paper, ‘Do you want your kids to learn Scandinavian dancing?’ And my mother decided to put us three kids (Ladd has two older brothers) into the group.
“Being that the dancers were always short of boys, I got thrown in at that time. Technically I was in the group, but not officially part of it. So I started in ‘71 at 3 years old.”
He added, “My dad did the music. Back then it was done on reel-to-reel. That was state of the art back in the early ‘70s.”
Ella Simonsen “taught for about two years and had to quit, and my mother, Bonnie Ladd, and one of her friends (Carolyn Knapp) took over the group, and continued on.”
In 1985, Knapp retired and Bonnie Ladd and her husband, Dave, continued teaching the group. Bev and Dave Hoofnagle joined the Ladds in 1987, and when the Ladds retired in 2004-05, they turned the group over to Kevin, who now teaches with Bern.
According to a 2009 article in The Astorian, “in the past 38 years, more than 420 children have belonged to the Viking-Nordic Dancers.”
In the latest update, “We’ve probably taught well over 500 people over the last 50 years,” Kevin Ladd said. “A lot of the kids who danced and moved away have come back, and their kids are into it.”
As Bern tells it, the original dancers separated into two groups, the Vikings (high schoolers) and the Nordics, the younger group.
“The parents of the kids thought it was good to dance too, so they started the ‘Scandia’s,’ which is the adult group,” she said.
The group is always a crowd-pleaser at the festival, both in the music and the visual dancing. The dancers are mostly locals, wearing traditional Scandinavian attire.
The numbers of dancers took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The festival itself was reduced to a “standing parade” through downtown Astoria for two years before returning last summer.
“That’s where it was kind of scary,” Kevin Ladd said. “When the festival started back up, we didn’t know if we were going to have enough people to participate in the dance group. On top of that, finding a facility to practice in was a problem because the schools were closed. But we scrambled to get enough dancers, the kids and adults did an excellent job of bringing it together, and we were able to put a program together.”
The group of dancers recently performed at the Sankta Lucia Festival in November and a Finnish Brotherhood event last month.
And the Scandia dancers don’t just limit themselves to local events.
“We have performed all over,” Kevin Ladd said. “The furthest we’ve gone is New Ulm, Minnesota. They had a group there that came to our festival. And we got along so well that they invited us to their festival in New Ulm, a German-fest that lasts nine days.”
Finally, how to recognize the Scandia dancers? It’s fairly easy — they’re the ones wearing the elaborate, traditional Scandinavian costumes.
“Depending on your lineage, you pick the costume that you wear,” Bern Ladd said. “A lot of the costumes the kids are wearing are donated or given from the people who are no longer dancing. If not, we have the young ones who can borrow from family members, or make their own, to get pretty close to the Scandinavian outfits.”