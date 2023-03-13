For Kevin Staples, running has been a path to recovery.

By his own admission, he’s no elite runner. Instead, running helped him so much from a mental health standpoint, he’s trying to give back and encourage others that running can be part of the healing process.

Kevin Staples, North Coast Runner's Supply store

Kevin Staples is shown outside North Coast Runner's Supply downtown.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.