For Kevin Staples, running has been a path to recovery.
By his own admission, he’s no elite runner. Instead, running helped him so much from a mental health standpoint, he’s trying to give back and encourage others that running can be part of the healing process.
That includes opening his own runner’s supply store in downtown Astoria.
“I moved here from Alaska two years ago to teach at Clatsop Community College, on the MERTS campus,” he said. “I decided academics was interfering with my life goals.”
Staples started running 2 1/2 years ago, and just last week completed a marathon in Tokyo, his seventh.
The idea of opening a runner’s supply store wasn’t part of a master plan — the opportunity just presented itself, and it was too good to pass up.
After opening North Coast Runner’s Supply in January, Staples, who was a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, told part of his story on the store’s website.
“Having spent the majority of my career as a Navy diver, running was part of my daily routine to keep in shape," he said. "As I got older, I chose running as a way to punish myself when I gained weight or let myself go a little.”
In 2019, “a series of personal events brought me to the lowest point of my life. I was 238 pounds, the heaviest I had ever been, a closet smoker and a heavy drinker. In a matter of a few months my wife and I had separated, my father died and my mom’s cancer had returned for the third time.”
From there, “Not knowing what to do with my anxiety and grief, I started to run. I would go on long runs that lasted for hours at a time. Not because I wanted to but because I wanted to hide my grief from my teenage daughter and the sweat was a convenient camouflage for my tears. I would run in any weather: ice, rain, snow … it didn’t matter. I quit smoking and cut back drinking.”
Staples moved cross country to care for his mother as her health declined, “and it was then that I decided to run my first full marathon. I found Team Teal, the fundraising branch of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC). They agreed to sponsor me in the Eugene Marathon if I raised funds and awareness during the training process.”
Staples’ mother died the day before the marathon, “and I ended up running it remotely from Florida,” he said.
From there, the cancer coalition “invited me to join their team for the New York City Marathon that November, and afterwards, I was hooked.”
In a short time, Staples had run six different marathons on three different continents.
After leaving his position at Clatsop Community College, he said, “I thought long and hard, talked to my daughter, and I think (opening a runner’s store) is more important to me. So I opened a store with the idea that when an opportunity can become a goal, do it. I wanted to support people who might be on the same journey I was.”
A location downtown opened up on Commercial Street, and Staples jumped at the opportunity.
“Jody Rae (of Jody Rae Photography) is a friend, and she was looking to relocate to Seattle. She asked if I would take over her lease, and it was 'here we go, we're moving forward with this.'"
Business is “not booming, but it's been nice,” he said. “People have been super supportive. They’re telling me, ‘I can’t wait to buy my first pair of running shoes here. I don't have to go all the way to Portland or buy online.’ A couple high school students were here, preparing for track season.
“I love the fact that I get to talk about running. It's something I'm passionate about,” Staples added.
When he’s not running marathons, the store is “basically open seven days a week. The dogs are almost always there. They're friendly and they're always looking for a scratch behind the ear.”
As for his next running venture, Staples said, “I’m leaving Wednesday for the Antarctica Marathon (March 22). A friend called and said, ‘We have a cancellation, can you fly to Antarctica to run a marathon?' It’s two weeks after Tokyo, but I said, 'Yeah, I'll do it.'"
Another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Staples isn’t going to pass up.