Jasmin Geografo was one of many who fled urban areas during the coronavirus pandemic in search of rural places with less people and more opportunities for outdoor activities.
But in Geografo’s case, the jump was thousands of miles and across the Pacific Ocean.
Through a cultural exchange program, Geografo found her way from Manila, the capital of the Philippines, to the North Coast, where she was hired as a science teacher at Knappa High School in December.
The exchange program offered several different locations in the United States, but the coastal setting sparked her curiosity the most.
“I like the landscape here,” Geografo said. “The topography of the area is best for me because Manila is highly urbanized and overpopulated, so when I came here, it was such a refreshing time for me.”
For Geografo, the move was as much about personal growth and discovery as it was escaping online education and overcrowded cities.
“I needed to go through this process of meeting new people and investing in a very unfamiliar place,” she said. “ ... I think this is what I needed to mature and grow professionally, as an individual, and as a member of my community in the Philippines and as a new member in the community that I have here now.”
Geografo, who taught at a Catholic school in the Philippines, said the transition in culture and education style has been drastic, but she hopes to learn as much from the students as they learn from her science classes.
She found her passion for teaching at the high school level because teenagers are unafraid to challenge belief systems, she said.
The exchange program will allow her to stay in the United States for up to five years. Taking what she can during that period, Geografo plans to implement many of the lessons and strategies back in her classroom in the Philippines.
At some point, she also hopes to connect the students in Knappa with her students back home. She thinks the exchange of different cultures and ideas would be beneficial for both sides.
While moving countries and embracing a new culture has been a substantial change in her life, Geografo credits the community in Knappa for helping her feel at home in just a few months.
Whether it's the small gifts or just a sense of hospitality, the simple acts of kindness have meant the most, she said.
“I didn’t ever imagine I would be welcomed this much,” Geografo said. “ ... This is such a nice community. I am thankful I explored the road less taken.”