SEASIDE — Chris Dugan never envisioned himself as a firefighter until he experienced a house fire.
It was Christmas Eve and Dugan's wife was due to deliver their son. He was working at Reed & Hertig when he received an emergency phone call.
"I thought, 'Oh, we're going to have a baby,'" he said. "No, 'It's your next door neighbor. You have smoke coming out all the ends of your house.'"
When Dugan got to the scene he was stunned.
"When you're that age and you got a fire, you're thinking, 'How am I gonna pay for this?'" he said. "I mean, I lost everything. I got a family, two kids and one on the way, it's Christmas and our house is on fire. What am I going to do?"
He remembers watching the firefighters. Most of them were his age and he recognized them from different businesses around town, but did not associate them with the fire department. After the fire was out, he asked the chief who he had to pay.
"He said, 'Oh, you don't pay anybody. This is a volunteer fire department,'" he recalled.
The concept of a volunteer fire department struck Dugan. A couple of years later, when he saw a sign seeking volunteers outside of the fire department in Seaside, he decided to help out.
"I saw that and I go, 'Wow. They must really be hurting for people,'" he said. "And they were there for me when I needed it. Maybe I'll stop in and see if I can help them out.
"That was a time in my life, and it was a time in society where volunteers were very strong."
Dugan joined Seaside Fire and Rescue in 1989 as a volunteer, and in 2000 was hired as the department's fire marshal, which he saw as a move to making his hobby his work. He said he never looked back.
Dugan's last day at Seaside Fire and Rescue was Friday. He began his new role on Monday as deputy state fire Marshal for District 1, which covers Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties. The position is based out of the Oregon State Police office in Warrenton.
Seaside Fire and Rescue has not yet replaced Dugan. Fire marshals deal with code enforcement, fire investigations and fire prevention education, and Dugan was the only one in Clatsop County.
It has been a significant gap for fire districts and departments already operating with tight budgets. However, there are moves across the county to find additional funding to hire fire marshals.
Dugan sees the role of deputy state fire marshal as a liaison between local fire districts and departments and the state, as well as someone who can help fill gaps. He looks forward to working with people he already has built relationships with over the years.
Dugan described his career in Seaside as at times exciting, scary, tiring and inspiring. He said seeing people on their worst days can weigh on emergency responders. And, in a small community, they often know the people needing their help.
He said watching kids' learn at safety fairs and school demonstrations was a rewarding part of the job. He will miss the camaraderie at the fire department and the shared sense of service.
"I'm still going to be part of this fire department," Dugan said. "I'm still going to volunteer as long as my health allows me to.
"This is a volunteer fire department that needs help."
And it's not just Seaside. Dugan said fire districts and departments in the county are in a time of transition, where there are not enough volunteers to manage increasing call volumes and demands.
He said society has changed in a number of ways from when he started volunteering, but he hopes to see people continue to carry on the tradition.