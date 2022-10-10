SEASIDE — Randy Anderson is a thorn in the side to some and a hero to others.
In 2012, Anderson and John Nicolazzi filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the Seaside School District failed to offer female students comparable athletic facilities as the boys and that they had been excluded from the high school’s athletic program.
“Probably 75% of the people supported me and 25% didn’t,” Anderson said.
The experience of his daughter Whitney, a softball player, drew Anderson to activism.
The softball varsity and junior varsity played at Wahanna, a field built on a wetland, he said. The teams had to cancel some of their early spring games because the field was flooded or go on the road to someone else’s playing field.
“It’s degrading,” he said. “They feel like second-class citizens with the community of the high school at the school and the community. They’re not taken seriously.”
Anderson knew very little about Title IX, the federal law that protects students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities. But he educated himself “real quick in what’s supposed to happen and what’s not supposed to happen.”
The federal lawsuit against the school district was dismissed in 2014 after the district and the government reached a settlement. Terms of the settlement were never publicly released, but the school district responded by adding lights and building a noncompliant softball diamond at Broadway Field.
Anderson’s daughter graduated in 2015, but he pressed on. Frustrated that the softball upgrades never took place, he remained hopeful when the 2016 school district bond referendum for a new campus included a promise for a new softball field.
The $99.7 million campus bond passed, but again, Anderson said, the school district did not follow through. They built a football field and a track at the campus, but no softball field.
“I waited for a while to see what they were going to do,” he said. “And that’s when I decided they’re not doing anything.”
Anderson filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Their investigation concluded that conditions at the softball field, as compared to the baseball field, could result in the denial of equal opportunity to female athletes.
The school district must now meet terms of a settlement agreement to bring equitable field play for softball by June.
Anderson’s success at challenging the Seaside School District has drawn other school districts to seek his assistance. “They say, ‘I heard you’re a Title IX advocate. Do you want to take a look at our field?’” he said. “And I go, ‘Absolutely.’”
A painting contractor, Anderson made it clear he wasn’t involved in Title IX issues for the money.
“A lot of people think I sue for money, and I never do that with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) or Title IX,” he said. “I sued for the girls to be treated fairly. I got nothing out of it.”
Anderson pays his own travel expenses. He assembles his own documentation — including photos and Title IX checklists — and avoids attorney fees.
He’s been fighting this battle for more than a decade now.
Is he getting worn down?
“I’ve got more energy than ever,” Anderson said. “This just stokes the fire.
“Every time I turn a corner or somebody says, ‘Hey, nice job,’” he added. “I was getting gas in Costco one day in my work truck and some lady walked up to me. I’d never seen her. Just out of the blue. But she knew Seaside softball. ‘Hey, I just want to say: Thank you very much. This should have happened a long time ago.’”