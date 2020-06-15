SEASIDE — When the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial went up in the Cove early this year, Jim Courtney paid a visit. He felt a rush of memories and emotion.
The image on the monument — a soldier walking through rice paddies carrying his weapon — uncannily resembles the scene he remembers in Vietnam.
“I carried an M16, same thing as him,” Courtney said. “I dressed the same. He’s walking through the rice paddies, helicopters in the background. That’s exactly where I was at. That could have been me.”
Courtney is happily retired in Seaside now. His mortgage is paid and he has time to indulge his hobby of candle making with his wife, Debbie.
After a career in construction, the Courtneys managed hotels in Astoria and Rockaway Beach. The couple bought their Seaside home six years ago and sold their interest in the Lamplighter Motel.
Behind Courtney’s easy smile today is his story of valor, glory and pain.
In 1968, at 19, he was hoping to go on the motorcycle racing circuit throughout the Northwest when an accident grounded him. He suffered a knee injury that interrupted his plans.
A draft notice followed soon after. “I thought, ‘They won’t draft me with my bad knee. I’m married, settled in.’ And here I got this draft notice. I said, ‘Oh, you’re kidding me.’ They said, ‘You’ll be fine.’”
Courtney served in the U.S. Army’s 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
On Oct. 31, 1968, he was returning to camp after a four-day mission in the jungle and rice paddies, on a Tango boat, an armed patrol boat designed for river missions.
“They ambushed us,” Courtney said. “The first rocket hit right behind me, blew chunks out of my radio, threw me up against the wall and there was a lot of guys injured bad. They hit the ammo boxes, and the ammo boxes started exploding. Thank gosh a Navy guy pulled himself up and started shooting back at them until they stopped.”
He spent the last eight months of service in Fort Collins, Colorado, training officers for combat.
The transition from military service to civilian life was difficult. “I had a hard time,” he said. “My ex couldn’t deal with me. I started drinking a lot. Staying out late.”
The birth of a child helped put Courtney back on the right path with a career in construction. But the marriage didn’t last.
“I didn’t meet Deb until 27 years ago,” he said. “I was doing a construction job in Beaverton, and she was flagging,” he recalled. “She was my personal flagger.”
Debbie, with two young daughters, was going through a divorce at the time.
They dated for five years before marrying.
“But construction right then was a real hard one,” he said. “We ended up losing everything and that’s when we hit the road and went down to Arizona.”
They returned to Beaverton for the birth of a grandchild and entered the lodging business. The Courtneys took over the management of the Lamplighter Motel on Marine Drive in Astoria in late 2009.
“It worked out really good,” he said.
