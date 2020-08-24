SEASIDE — As a child, Angela Whitlock wanted to be a marine biologist until the thought occurred to her: “Well, that means I’ll have to be with sharks.”
“And,” she concluded, “that’s not going to happen — so forget it.”
And she did, for years.
When Whitlock, who now lives in Seaside, began taking college classes in her 20s, she wasn’t working toward a particular goal — to become a marine biologist or anything else.
By chance, she took a jewelry-making class that led her to a jewelry trade school. Something clicked. She became a goldsmith, sizing rings and making settings for diamonds. For her own art, she was drawn to rougher shapes and materials: beach glass, copper, rocks she found on shoreside walks.
It was work she loved, but sedentary and she was starting to feel the aches in her shoulders, hips and wrists.
Driven to seek out something new, Whitlock started taking classes at Clatsop Community College last winter.
She had been nervous about returning to school after feeling so aimless the first time around. For a while, she was just as lost as she had been in her 20s.
The Women Interested in Going to School conference offered through the community college — a free conference intended to help women explore educational and career opportunities — gave her a start. When one of the conference speakers spoke about her work in oceanography, Whitlock said it suddenly felt like her heart would burst.
It happened that at the same time she was taking classes, Ed Joyce, a geology instructor at the college, was in the middle of coordinating the launch of a new certificate program.
The environmental steward certificate program, offered through the college and Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, requires students to take 12 credit hours of environmentally-focused classes and complete 30 hours of volunteer work with Oregon Shores or in other monitoring and citizen science efforts.
Whitlock decided to give it a shot.
She now credits the program with giving her a framework for her college coursework and helping her land her part-time, seasonal job as an environmental interpreter with the Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach. It also changed her perspective on many aspects of her life, even recharging her creative energy for personal projects, she said.
The volunteer work she was required to complete for the certificate program helped her see the places she loved in a new light: the human impact on complex ecosystems.
The mile of beach she monitors in Seaside through Oregon Shores’ beach adoption program was one she had often walked with her Italian greyhound, “Cricket.” She thought it was familiar territory. The first day she walked it as an official volunteer observer, though, it felt very different.
“I’ve always loved the Oregon Coast,” Whitlock said, “but I never knew what to do with that love. … This puts that love into action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.