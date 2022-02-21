SEASIDE — Ever Sibony, a Seaside High School senior, is a standout in academics and athletics.
Ever, short for Everest, is the third and last of the Sibony brothers. The sons of Salomon and Cecelia Sibony are familiar to fans of Seaside sports, year-round.
Rafael, Samson and Everest Sibony have taken part in everything from cross-country, football and soccer in the fall, to golf and track in the spring. It's basketball only in the winter.
As you might imagine, the Sibony house has its fair share of medals, trophies and letters received for competing.
In fact, Rafi, from the Class of 2018, is said to be the only athlete in Seaside school history to letter in four sports — cross-country, soccer, basketball and track — all four years.
The second oldest, Samson, was a standout golfer, and now it's Ever who is carrying the torch and holding out hopes for one more state championship medal for the Sibony family.
In addition to being a possible future Ivy Leaguer, Ever — one of the most accurate long-range shooters in league history — is a strong candidate for Cowapa League boys basketball Player of the Year this season. The Gulls likely have one more home game appearance before they head south to Marshfield, with hopes of competing in this year's 4A state basketball tournament.
After a first round exit in 2019-20, Sibony is up front and honest about Seaside's expectations, the final year for several key seniors on the team.
“Our goal is not just winning league,” he said, “we're definitely trying to go for state this year.”
Setback
A day before being interviewed, Sibony and the Gulls suffered their first league loss of the season, a 47-32 setback at Banks. “Suffered” is the key word whenever the Gulls and Braves get together.
“I made it out of that game with two bruised ligaments in my left thumb, two stitches on my right forearm, and a cracked knee,” Sibony said. “It's frustrating to lose a game in league, but Banks is a pretty good team.”
He added, “Their whole defensive plan was based around me, because of how much I scored the first time we played (29 points). I was trying to get other people involved, but we couldn't penetrate their zone very well. They played a lot of man the first time, and switched it up.”
Seaside rebounded two nights later with a win at Astoria, after a little soul-searching.
“Our team was a little bit shaken after (the loss at Banks),” Sibony said. “A lot of people are taking a look at themselves, including myself. We were getting into too much of a winning, cocky attitude, and I think it will be a good learning point.”
The Gulls have lost just six games to Cowapa League opponents over the last four years — all to the Braves. The very same Braves who will drop to the 3A level next school year. In other words, Seaside is saying goodbye to its only competition in league play.
“As far as rivals go, Banks has been the main one,” Sibony says. “Their fans do not like us.”
Sibony and the Gulls scored a little revenge on Banks with a 52-49 win over the Braves in Saturday's tiebreaker for the Cowapa League's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs.
The Gulls can take anybody on a given night.
“We've gotten pretty good looks at everybody,” he said. “We played both (No. 1) Junction City and (No. 3) Marshfield this year, and I know for a fact that we can beat any team in the state.”
The road to state is never easy. Especially so this season for Sibony.
In addition to the bumps and bruises and stitches he received at Banks, “I've been a bit injury-plagued this year. I had (foot) stress fracture and missed a few games.”
Sibony was told he would miss four to six weeks, but was back in three.
A lot of that has to do with Sibony's competitiveness to be on the floor, injured or not.
Growing up as the youngest brother, he said, teaches you a little about being competitive. But also in keeping with the Seaside tradition, and being a Gull.
“We were always real competitive, but the thing that helped me most in basketball wasn't as much the competitive thing, it was getting involved with my older brothers, going to their practices and working with coach Q (Gene Quilhaugh) and coach (Frank) Januik.
“Growing up, I would join in with all the older kids. That's really where my love of basketball came from, playing up all the time. I always wanted to be better than the older kids.”
And watching the older kids play in four straight state championship games was, no doubt, an influence. Sibony had his idols, for sure.
“Jackson Januik (now an assistant coach to Bill Westerholm) of course. I always liked the way Hunter Thompson played defense — I kind of modeled myself after that. I liked the 2012 team, too, with Nick Nelson, Aaron Chesnut and those guys. Another one was Ryan Hague, who was a mentor for me when I was a freshman and sophomore.”
'Mount Everest'
Januik went on to play at George Fox University, but very few Gulls have managed to play at the next level. Sibony is hoping there's a spot for him, back East.
“My main plan after high school is to go to the University of Pennsylvania to study business,” he said. “I'm also in direct contact with their coach, and if I could play there, that would just be the cherry on top. I find out in March if I make it into the school, and if I make it into the school, there's basically a spot waiting for me.”
Finally, the name. Where does Everest come from?
“It's a funny story,” he said. “Apparently when I was born and still in the hospital, I didn't have a name for a day or two, and my parents were making a bunch of jokes, saying, 'I love you forever and ever, ever.' They really liked the nickname 'Ever,' but they couldn't think of a full name that they liked.
"The only other option was Everett. But one day there was a documentary on Mount Everest, and they were like, 'that's it!'”