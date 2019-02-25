Judith Pearson, a retired teacher, librarian and technology worker, has always loved books and helping people of all ages improve their literacy, from children starting out to adults studying for their General Educational Development exam.
Pearson, a volunteer site coordinator with youth literacy program Start Making a Reader Today at Gearhart Elementary School, was recently named its volunteer of the year for the North Coast.
“I’ve just always had a strong drive to help people improve their literacy level,” she said. “I love the SMART program, because I work with kids, and they’re always so spontaneous and get so excited. It’s amazing to see the level of knowledge some kids have — Star Wars, all about submarines, or cats.”
Pearson first learned about SMART while living in Portland and unsuccessfully tried to get her parents to volunteer. The nonprofit tutoring program, started by former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt in 1992, pairs adults with at-risk readers in kindergarten through third grade. It serves more than 7,000 children at more than 200 sites. Children receive 14 new books throughout the school year to keep and read with their families.
Pearson has worked in the Bay Area and Seattle as a teacher, librarian and in the technology sector. While living in Northern California, she volunteered with Humboldt Literacy Project helping adults improve their English, writing and reading skills.
“There’s many programs out there where people go out and help people improve their writing skills,” she said. “Maybe they want to start a business, but they don’t feel comfortable with the level of writing and reading skills they need. So that was always delightful to work with adults.”
After retiring and moving back to Portland in 2011, she rekindled her interest in SMART and started reading to children at local elementary schools. After relocating to Cannon Beach, she started reading and later took over as site coordinator at Gearhart, where she organizes a small cadre of retirees who come each week to read with students.
“Our work providing one-on-one reading sessions and books to kids simply wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated volunteers who give time each week to help kids build reading confidence, skills, and get excited about reading and learning,” Paula Seid, SMART’s senior program manager for the North Coast, said in a news release about Pearson’s award. “We are so grateful to Judith for the time and talent she shares with SMART.”
