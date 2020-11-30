Emma Roe’s report to the Astoria School District Board at a November meeting was a succinct and — in a way — unremarkable retelling of student activities, which is exactly what made it stand out in a school year completely altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a nice little piece of normalcy,” one board member commented, her voice slightly muffled as school administrators, board members and Roe herself connected remotely through a conference call.
Roe, a senior at Astoria High School, volunteered to take over as the student body representative to the board. It is a role that has existed in some form or another for decades, said Lynn Jackson, the school principal.
Roe, like the students before her, is tasked with providing brief updates. Jackson believes the representative often accomplishes much more and may be even more significant this year when there are fewer ways for board members to interact directly with students.
Jackson has watched students grow in confidence as communicators and advocates for themselves and others. Though most will only fill the student representative role for a year, some have done it for two years. They improve on the skills they built in the first year and deepen mentor-type relationships with people — board members and administrators — who may have otherwise felt almost inaccessible.
“And you see the board become enamored with them,” Jackson said. “It is a powerful thing to see. It helps the board feel the connection that a teacher feels when they serve a student for multiple years.”
Though school board members are clearly motivated to serve students — and many often have children who are still in the school system — “if they serve them from a distance, it’s hard to feel that connection,” Jackson said.
The student representative is a bridge, but Roe was also looking for connection.
Her final year in high school has been overshadowed by the coronavirus. She wishes that she’d gone to more of the high school dances now that the senior dances won’t happen. She hopes she will still be able to walk with friends for graduation. She hopes there's a way to celebrate afterward. She misses the casual conversations with friends and other students in school hallways. Before, when she was at school, she would often wish she was at home.
“Now that I’m home it’s, 'Oh, I want to be in school,'” she said.
After she graduates, Roe plans to go to college, either the University of Oregon or Portland State University. After working through a speech impediment when she was younger, she wants to become a speech pathologist, ideally working with kids in a school setting. She realizes the pandemic could upend or delay her plans.
“I think it’s harder to look forward to it because I know so much can change,” she said. “It’s not a for sure.”
She contacted Jackson about the student representative role after hearing from her father that it was empty. A self-motivated, organized student, online school has worked for her in general, but, she said, “I like to be a part of Astoria and it’s harder this year to be more connected with everyone. Doing this I thought it would be nice to be able to stay connected.”
The research she does as student representative to collect information about class and club activities puts her in contact with students she wouldn’t usually talk to and also provides an opportunity to catch up with others she hasn’t talked to in a while. She has noticed students seem to be coming up with even more activities and clubs this year, all conducted over the phone or online.
Roe was nervous ahead of her first report to the school board and left the call soon after giving her update. But she did hear the comment about how it made the board feel — like things were almost normal again.
“That was really nice to hear,” she said.
