What is it like to be a high school teacher leading classes on American government and U.S. history in 2020?
Toss in a class on current events, and there’s definitely a fine line between all three, said Chris Hunt, a teacher at Astoria High School.
Thetopics of discussion could include civil rights, a presidential election and a country battling a deadly flu pandemic.
“We would talk about those things anyway, but it’s kind of taken on a larger focus with everything that’s going on,” Hunt said.
“There’s a lot of interest level in the election,” he said. “Right now, it’s a big thing, it’s in the news, so it’s a good time to touch base on it.”
Hunt said there is “a lot of content to cover, but if there are things going on right now, we want to draw parallels and bring those into the discussion, regardless of the class.”
Hunt and his wife, Angee, both graduates of Thurston High School in Springfield, came to Astoria over 20 years ago. In addition to his duties as scoreboard operator in several sports at the school, he coached boys basketball and still coaches girls golf.
Along with his love of sports and the University of Oregon Ducks, Hunt has an appreciation for history. And Astoria is the perfect place to teach it.
In Astoria, students learn about the Lewis and Clark Expedition as well as the Astor Expedition, which established Fort Astoria in 1811.
“They get early American history in the eighth grade and in high school we teach Colonial era through the Civil War,” Hunt said. “Then we kind of pick up post-Civil War era and move forward.
“We touch base on the late 1800s and the growth of cities, then we really get into the 1900s, government referendums, women getting the right to vote and early civil rights, with Jim Crow laws (which enforced racial segregation in the southern U.S.) coming about after the Civil War.
“We look at World War I. That’s usually when we talk about the flu epidemic of 1918, which had an effect at the tail end of the war.”
In addition to the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, the nation’s hot topic 100 years ago was the presidential race between Warren Harding and James Cox, which Harding, the Republican, won. And there was the worldwide flu pandemic that swept through the country, eventually resulting in the deaths of 675,000 Americans.
As for how future generations will look at 2020, Hunt said, keep in mind that there is still time left in what will already be considered an infamous year.
And then there’s the upcoming sports season, where Hunt is preparing the Astoria girls golf team for its spring campaign. Golfers had one week to practice in September, but — typical of 2020 — that week came when Oregon was being hit hard by forest fires.
“We practiced once, then that’s when all the smoke came in,” he said. “So we had one practice, then we were off because of the air quality.”
Hunt said discussing the facts about history and who writes it is all part of the learning process.
“That’s always one of the things we try to look at. Discern facts from opinion,” he said. “That’s kind of social studies in general. We try and get students to look at primary and secondary sources from different eras and then pick out the facts. That’s just a life skill in general, to wade through an overflow of information.”
And rightfully so, he said.
“You have to understand who’s the one writing the history over time and what perspectives we’ve missed,” Hunt said. “We’re all shaped by our experiences. We just have to try and step into someone else’s shoes and understand what they’ve gone through.”
