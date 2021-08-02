WARRENTON — Along with each of Cindy Kirby’s emails is a message in bright purple: School bus drivers keep education moving.
That’s just what she did this past school year.
Kirby, a Warrenton native and the transportation director of the Warrenton-Hammond School District, was named transportation supervisor of the year by the Oregon Pupil Transportation Association.
She was nominated for the award after bus drivers in Kirby’s district spoke out on her behalf to the district superintendent.
“Any time anybody needs anything, she’s there,” said Leanna Glover, a bus driver and trainer who advocated for Kirby.
The award, Glover said, is typically given to a representative of a larger school district with a higher level of exposure.
Initially, they were worried that dealing with the coronavirus would be especially hard for Warrenton. “We felt very isolated. It was very hard on the children,” said Glover. “We’re very little out here.”
But Kirby’s work in going the extra mile for students throughout the pandemic — a job she attributes equally to her co-workers — earned her this year’s title.
“We’re a team here. We do this as a team,” Kirby said. “To be recognized, as a small district, means the world to me.”
When the pandemic hit, Kirby didn’t flinch. “Right away,” Glover said, “she came up with ideas and made it happen.”
In addition to regularly sanitizing the buses — something Kirby said has always been a practice of her team — they worked to help students beyond transportation.
After quickly assembling a skeleton crew of bus drivers, lunch ladies and more, Kirby organized a way for school buses to help distribute food to children in the community.
It wasn’t the first time Kirby had thought of an idea to aid local students, either. In 2019, she helped start a fundraiser for the Warrenton High School football team by selling old jerseys and football gear as memorabilia. The event raised over $900, all of which was given back to the team and other sports programs — specifically children who needed money for food while the teams traveled.
“People loved it,” Kirby said. “I wanted it to go to kids who maybe would’ve had a hard time eating or getting food on away games.”
Kirby takes pride in how she and her team are able to make a difference. She strives to never let transportation be a barrier to education.
“We pushed through. We persevered,” she said. “I never wanted kids to not be in school because of transportation.”