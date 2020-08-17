UPS driver David Brady unlocks mysteries all the time.
On a route that requires him to deliver more than 200 packages daily from Seaside to Falcon Cove, Brady constantly must match unknown addresses and correct doorsteps in the least amount of time as possible.
The friendly driver, who is well-known throughout South County, recently received an award of excellence from the CEO of UPS. The company’s northwest district president called him an “amazing ambassador.”
Brady, however, said he didn’t feel he had done anything special.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said. “I was just working to help my people.”
It was around dinnertime two months ago — Brady works 12 hours a day — when he was heading down U.S. Highway 101 toward Arch Cape and turning onto Buena Vista Drive. He spotted some keys in gravel near the highway.
“I thought, ‘Somebody is going to be wanting these,’” he recalled. “It wasn’t just one key. It was a lot of keys.”
At first he thought about taking them to the Cannon Beach Police Department, but he noticed they were keys for a Subaru. Some of his Arch Cape customers owned Subarus, so he set out to solve the mystery.
At the first house, he saw a Subaru in the driveway. He asked the person standing next to it if she had lost the keys. The woman, a Realtor looking at the house for a potential sale, said "no."
Down the road was a regular customer who owned a Subaru. He didn’t have a package for her, but he stopped anyway. The keys weren’t hers.
He turned onto the next road and kept looking. Finally, at the end of the cul-de-sac, he saw a Subaru Forester. He rang the doorbell and asked Bill Campbell if he had lost his keys. Campbell pushed the fob button, and his Subaru unlocked.
“He almost broke into tears,” Brady said. “He didn’t know he had lost them. The Lord brought me to his place. The keys weren’t close to his home.”
Campbell said his family had just sat down to dinner when Brady arrived with the missing keys.
“I didn’t even realize they were gone,” Campbell said. “Because of him I never have to replace the keys that belong to the many locks in our lives.”
Earlier that day, Campbell moved his car and put the keys in the back while doing chores. He forgot to pick them up, and when his wife, who later used her key to drive, accelerated to get onto the highway, Campbell figured his keys must have slipped off the back.
“David is usually overwhelmed with packages to deliver, but he’s also observant,” Campbell said. “Even with all his work, he still decided to stop at every house until he got to the end of the cul-de-sac … It was the ultimate in customer service; the CEO had to know.”
So Campbell wrote a letter to CEO David Abney saying that Brady went “above and beyond any expectation” to “make life easier for someone unknown." Campbell recommended that Brady be officially recognized for the “greatest act of customer service I could ever imagine.”
Abney had a plaque engraved honoring Brady for excellent service. “This may be the last employee compliment that I receive as CEO,” wrote Abney, who was retiring. “It certainly ranks among the top of the list.”
Brady, 59, used to own the Cannon Beach Bakery and was a fitness manager at a local gym before joining UPS 19 years ago. After working in the office, he became a driver in 2008. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Brady has seen a dramatic increase in packages to be delivered. His fitness watch clocks 38,000 steps — almost 20 miles — a day.
While his job is physically demanding, Brady still takes time for “three-minute conversations” with his customers and distributes treats he keeps in his truck to local dogs. Campbell, who receives packages regularly, calls it the “David experience.”
Brady said he has been offered easier routes, but he considers this route his home.
“I love all my customers,” Brady said. “I love them all.”
