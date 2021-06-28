Clatsop Community Action has a new veterans service officer.
Josh Davis, a U.S. Army veteran and former veterans service officer for Multnomah County, has been on the job since early June. He replaces Stephen Bobian, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who was hired last year after Clatsop County shifted the contract for the position from Luke Thomas, a Coast Guard veteran, to Clatsop Community Action.
The nonprofit operates the regional food bank and provides housing, energy assistance and other critical services to low-income people. The goal was to expand outreach to the county’s more than 3,600 veterans and help make the agency’s social services more accessible.
Davis said his goal is to teach caseworkers at the agency about his role so they know to refer veterans who may be eligible for benefits. He said that while his role is to help veterans obtain benefits, that is only part of the job. He wants to help create a more supportive community for veterans.
"And the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), as innovative as it tries to be, it's still the VA and it's clinical," Davis said. "And it's sterile and there's not as much warmth there. So a lot of what we are seeing in the community is veterans are not, and their families are not, engaging in VA services. It's not that there's a lack of services. The services are there, but they're not engaging and they're not engaging in these services for a reason.
"As much as they have tried to augment different types of things, the framework is still there. They have not changed the framework and they've not changed the culture enough to really, truly serve veterans and particularly vulnerable veterans."
Davis, who grew up in Columbia County and was deployed three times, said the North Coast is where he convalesced after returning from Iraq in 2005.
He began working as an advocate for veterans about eight years ago while he was attending Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.
"I knew that I wanted to do something that had to do with community building or community development or care, but I didn't know what yet," Davis said. "And so I was working on my transfer degree and I was always at the veterans information window at the registrar's office and there was always some kind of problem, like my pay was wrong or it was late or I got dropped from a class because the university didn't receive payment from the VA, but they know that it's coming. And there was always constantly an issue."
Other veterans were having similar problems, and Davis found that part of the problem was that the information counter was short-staffed.
He began working at the information counter. He learned the system and helped create a framework to make it easier for veterans to get the information they needed. Over the next couple of years, he took on more responsibility and became president of the student veterans club.
While receiving his degree in social work from Portland State University, Davis began working with veterans in Multnomah County and then became the county's veterans service officer.
"All of a sudden ... the fire started burning, and I was like, 'OK, this is what I'm supposed to do,'" Davis said. "I'm supposed to build communities and be with veterans."