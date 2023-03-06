Kathleen Strecker has always searched for ways to express her creativity. She wanted to be involved with TV and movie music production, but, a few years ago, she found something else that interested her.
The Svensen resident started auditioning for audiobook recordings.
“I’m always looking for possibilities for supplementing my income and I had all the equipment sitting around,” said Strecker, who works as a technical writer for an engineering firm based in Eugene. “I had a couple of friends who I knew did voice-overs for either radio stations or audiobooks. It occurred to me, ‘Why don’t I see how possible it is for me to do it with what I have.’”
Strecker sent voice audition tapes to different authors who were looking for people to record their books.
She uses the platform Audiobook Creation Exchange.
“If your book is published on Amazon, Amazon owns Audible and is looking for recorders,” Strecker said. “Authors can post their books on ACX and us producers can look through the available listings to see if we want to audition for any of them.”
Strecker, a former editor of Coast Weekend at The Astorian, is constantly looking for opportunities. “Putting yourself out there and seeing what jobs you can get is the process and learning something new you’ve never seen before,” she said.
Her most recent production was “Slaughtering Girl” by Robert Sultan. The publisher summarized the book as “a tale of passion, politics, love and revolution set during a tumultuous period of Chinese history.”
The audiobook is one of her favorites.
“I’m honored to say that I’m feeling all the feels and more,” Strecker said. “This has been my biggest voice-over project yet, and I couldn’t be more proud of it. I’ve had the privilege over the past few months of telling a fascinating story.”
With a play time of just over 14 hours, “It is such an interesting story and well written,” Strecker said. “It’s not all flowery exposition and emotional storytelling, it’s very straightforward and you learn so much just through the characters.”
Strecker has mostly produced books with themes of mystery or romance.
“I have 20 other books on Audible. They’re either cozy mysteries, which are just like beach reads and some of them are meant to be a little funny,” she said. “I also got in with a publisher who does Western romances that are very light and very wholesome and clean.”
In her next project, Strecker is taking a different turn with an autobiography called “And Life Continues: Sex Trafficking and My Journey to Freedom” by Wendy Barnes. The book details how Barnes became a victim of human trafficking.
“Her case was in the news about 10 years ago when her ex-husband was convicted in Oregon and Washington,” Strecker said. “I’ve barely started reading the story myself, but it’s well written and very compelling.”