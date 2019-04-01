WARRENTON — Robert James took up golf two years ago for the usual reasons: To get outside, to socialize and to understand the sport’s unique injuries.
The Warrenton-based chiropractor believes hands-on experience is the best way to get at a problem — and golf presents some interesting problems to the human body.
“No other sport requires you to repeatedly put your body in a position that’s completely unnatural,” James said.
Playing the sport has given him a better understanding of the way golf contorts and stresses the body. He now treats golf-related injuries and rehabilitates injured players in a different way than he did before.
Besides, he just really likes playing. It's a strategy game, and he enjoys that.
So, how’s his game?
“Oh,” he said with a sudden laugh. “I am not good. Not good.”
In February, James, who was raised in Virginia, was singled out in a report from the Oregon Employment Department that looked at African Americans in the state’s workforce.
Residents who identify as black or African American make up only 3% of Oregon’s population, but they are a growing presence in the state’s workforce. Self-employment, however, is less common, state workforce analyst Shawna Sykes noted in the report.
James, however, has been self-employed for many years. He counts himself lucky to have found work he is passionate about, and to have landed in a place he spent years visiting on vacations.
He came to chiropractic practice after a series of events, including an injury during his time with the Army. Chiropractic adjustment was one of the few things that helped relieve the chronic pain he suffered. Another turning point was when his mother was sick and on 13 or 14 different types of medication — none of which seemed to be helping her.
James found himself increasingly frustrated with traditional medicine.
“It didn’t answer a lot of the questions in real-world scenarios,” he said.
He attended school in Chicago, Illinois, and then in Georgia, ultimately returning to Chicago to begin his medical career. He moved to the North Coast in 2015 and now operates James Chiropractic Spine and Joint Center off Main Street.
Chiropractic care may not be the answer to everyone’s medical problems, but James believes it can be a good start and an important first step in pinpointing serious medical issues. Some of the X-rays he’s taken of patients to identify issues with lower back pain have led to the discovery of cancerous tumors.
The cost of medical care on the coast can be high, so James tries to keep his rates low. A basic office visit along with basic treatment can cost as little as $65.
“This should be something you can reach into your pocket and get,” he said.
When clients have little or no money, James and his staff work with them. During the federal government shutdown, he offered care to members of the military for free.
Traditional medicine — surgery, pharmaceutical drugs — is important and has its place, James believes, but chiropractic care is an important option, especially when prescription drug addiction is at an all-time high. There are other ways to address pain, he said.
Besides, he added, with a visit to the chiropractor, “even if you don’t get any better, you’re never going to get any worse.”
