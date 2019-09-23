WARRENTON — Over the next year, Warrenton residents might spot Morgan Murray documenting trails and parks or gathering information about the economy.
The city's new planning intern will help staff update the master parks plan and craft economic development strategies.
Murray comes from Steuben, a small, rainy logging town in upstate New York, where her parents are construction workers. She attended the State University of New York’s College at Brockport, studying therapeutic recreation.
“I really enjoy adaptive sports, so getting people that wouldn’t normally engage with the outdoors into the outdoors,” she said. “Someone who’s quadriplegic, we took them rock climbing, and that was amazing just to see that world open up. So I got into planning because I wanted to make cities more accessible for all people.”
Resource Assistance for Rural Environments, an AmeriCorps program administered by the University of Oregon, places interns in small towns. Murray wanted to do a year of service before deciding what to study in graduate school and liked the program's rural focus. Her adviser, Kevin Cronin, the city's community development director, is also a former RARE intern.
Warrenton, laced with trails and open spaces, hasn’t updated its park plan since 2008. It recently acquired a pocket park as part of the Forest Rim subdivision near the North Coast Retail Center.
Murray will gather information and interface with the public as Cronin develops an economic development strategy. Planning is a newer field to Murray, who said she hopes to implement as many community events as possible during her year in town.
“I think that’s something that Warrenton is ready for and excited about,” she said. “The mayor has a lot of visions for historic districts and competitions between them.”
Murray’s crescendo will come with Sunday Streets, a concept started in Bogota, Colombia, where the government shuts down streets for a day a week to encourage bike and pedestrian use.
“It will be a car-free, pedestrian-friendly event to help promote everybody being outside,” she said. “It’s going to happen during (Astoria) Regatta 2020, and it will be the first Sunday Streets program to happen on the Oregon Coast.”
