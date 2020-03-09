WARRENTON — Ronnie Wilson’s life has taken a lot of twists and turns. But he said he never gave up, even after a car crash that left him severely disabled.
About a decade ago, Wilson, 52, of Warrenton, woke up from a coma. He said he was told he crashed into the back of a semitruck and had to be extracted and flown to a Portland-area hospital.
“When I woke up, they didn’t expect me to wake up,” he said. “They were having my family come up to say goodbye. And I just woke up.”
Wilson was in the hospital for more than two months and then spent a couple of weeks in an assisted living facility. He said he wasn’t expected to walk again, but doctors managed to save his leg. Through physical therapy and daily walks, he managed to heal.
During the time Wilson was healing, he was unable to work, so he lived off of disability benefits. He was living in the Portland area at the time and could no longer afford the cost of living, so he bought a boat to live in Astoria.
He was familiar with Clatsop County from the times he used to visit his grandfather. It was while living in Astoria that he started walking across the New Youngs Bay Bridge daily to regain strength.
Eventually, he felt ready to return to work and school. He was determined to pay off debt and get off disability. However, he continued to face setbacks, which ultimately put him into more debt.
During that time, he found out he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby.
“She gave me a reason to not give up,” Wilson said about his daughter.
Wilson spent most of his life working in construction during the summer and crab fishing in Alaska in the winter. He eventually became a drain technician, which is what he was doing prior to the accident. He decided he wanted to start his own drain cleaning business on the North Coast.
He started Coastal Drain and Sewer and began building the company.
He said the state Department of Human Services helped him in the past, so he went to them to see how they could assist. He said his vocational rehabilitation counselor never gave up on him and worked with him for two years until he got approval from the state.
He said they helped him create a business plan and organize his financials. He also received federal grants to purchase the equipment he needed for the business.
“It’s like another shot. I look at my ability to go back to work — another shot, another shot and another shot,” he said.
Since last summer, he has done over 60 jobs.
Wilson hopes to eventually expand the business and hire employees.
“My first year, I feel, was better than the business plan ... I’m exceeding the business plan goals,” he said. “There’s so much opportunity and I’m just so excited.”
