WARRENTON — In the past, the Warrenton High School fisheries class relied on rainwater from the roof of the gymnasium to fill tanks in the salmon hatchery.
But when the roof was redone several years ago, the pitch was adjusted and the class could no longer use the system. Since the Skipanon River has toxins that could hurt the fish, the class had to use city water.
Wyatt Bond, a sophomore, has helped lead a project to get a new rainwater collection system in place. Downspouts were implemented off the art and career and technical education buildings earlier this month, and the system is up and running again.
“This project will hopefully minimize our use of city water,” Bond said. “ … If we get water from the roof, it’s cleaner and it has less of an impact on our fish.”
In order to fund the effort, Bond took on the task of applying for a grant through the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Restoration and Enhancement Program. His application for $19,000, which would provide reimbursement for most of the project, has received preapproval.
“It was pretty exciting to get the grant, especially as a sophomore,” he said. “It felt pretty good.”
Bond said the biggest thing he learned from the project was that the grant-writing process is long and meticulous.
“I thought it would be a good idea, something cool I could do to expand my horizons a little bit,” he said.
In the second portion of the class, students have the chance to choose projects suited to their style of learning, Steve Porter, the fisheries teacher, said.
“Wyatt, he has a gift for talking to people,” he said. “ … He’s the guy that goes after money and helps organize and do those kinds of things within the hatchery.”
The program was founded in the 1950s and is supported by the nonprofit Warrenton High Fisheries Inc., which was founded by Henry Balensifer when he was a student. Balensifer is now the mayor.
At the end of each year, the students release the thousands of salmon they raised into the Skipanon.
“I’ve always enjoyed fishing and I thought it’d be a good way to give back,” said Bond, who joined the program as a freshman last year.
Bond said he is unsure what kind of a career he wants to pursue after high school, but said the fisheries class has taught him valuable leadership skills. He also pointed to the creative freedom that the class provides to students.
“Every once in a while I have a pretty spectacular student come along and Wyatt seems to be one of those kids,” Porter said.