WARRENTON — In the past, the Warrenton High School fisheries class relied on rainwater from the roof of the gymnasium to fill tanks in the salmon hatchery.

But when the roof was redone several years ago, the pitch was adjusted and the class could no longer use the system. Since the Skipanon River has toxins that could hurt the fish, the class had to use city water.

Fisheries program
Wyatt Bond takes the lid off a tank of fish at Warrenton High School.
Fish swim in a tank at Warrenton High School.

