There are no straight lines when it comes to the many careers Laura Lattig has held over the years, but there is a common thread: service.
“I really believe that’s why I’m here,” she said. “To love people and give them more.”
As the volunteer coordinator at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, Lattig helped create the No One Dies Alone program, where volunteers provide comfort and companionship to dying patients. Before that, she was the director of adult education programs at Clatsop Community College and developed a tutoring center — and then there was everything else before, after and in-between that took her deep into education and program building.
Now, retired from the hospital, she coordinates children and family programs at the Warrenton Community Library, a job she took on in October.
The small library is in a period of growth and transition. A move to a new location in 2018 increased the space for books and opened the door to programs and services the library had not been able to offer before.
For now, Lattig runs weekly story time hours with art projects afterward. A summer reading program is in its final weeks and the library has started hosting movie nights.
But still more plans are in the works. The library landed a grant that will fund a program, starting in September, that looks at coastal communities and wildlife. Lattig plans to put kids to work creating bird feeding stations and send them home with information about plants they can grow that benefit birds and pollinators.
Other grants are in the works that she hopes will fund more bilingual programming for the Spanish-speaking community. Lattig, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, sees many opportunities to continue some of the work she has done elsewhere, developing English as a second language programs and finding ways to connect people to career and educational resources.
“We are a small community library and it’s very different from Astoria and Seaside’s libraries,” Lattig said. Those libraries and their staff have been important mentors as Lattig looks to develop new programs in Warrenton, but Warrenton’s size and scope mean the library plays a slightly different role in the community.
“You have to be extremely flexible, almost a contortionist, to meet the needs of everybody because you don’t know who is going to come that day,” Lattig said.
She has families who show up regularly, but then there are others who might be homeless or just passing through town. A reading may draw only three kids or more than a dozen.
For Lattig, the goals in the children’s programs are straight-forward, but hopefully far-reaching: She wants to foster the kids’ creativity and she wants to help build confidence and self-esteem in each child.
“First of all, it’s not like being in school so it’s a little bit more wild at times, in a good way,” she said. She has her “drive-bys,” her term for the 2-year-olds who need to zoom around the room in circles a bit before settling down to listen to a story or work on a project.
“I want to give them an opportunity where their imagination can just flourish,” she added. “They are just natural creators … they’ll do things you never could imagine.”
