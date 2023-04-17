For Noah Dolinajec, growing up in Portland and surrounded by urban life, being able to have a place like the North Coast to go to was like a healing retreat.

The executive director of the Necanicum Watershed Council in Seaside now works to help preserve the region’s environmental health.

Noah Dolinajec

Noah Dolinajec at work in the field.

Tags

R.J. Marx is editor of the Seaside Signal and covers South County for The Astorian. Reach him at 971-320-4557 or rmarx@seasidesignal.com.